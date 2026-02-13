Trump trounces Biden energy records in just months as admin celebrates 1 year of 'historic gains': data

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The White House on Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s National Energy Dominance Council by drawing a sharp contrast with the Biden-era, including Interior Secretary Doug Burgum citing higher production and lower gas prices as proof of "real savings" for Americans.

"Under the President’s leadership and through the Council’s relentless execution, we have delivered historic gains in energy production, affordability, and security," Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, chair of the National Energy Dominance Council, told Fox News Digital.

"Gasoline prices have fallen to some of the lowest levels in years, permitting has been streamlined, and American energy exports are surging," he added. "These achievements are not abstract, they mean real savings for families, farmers, and small businesses, and they are strengthening our position on the world stage."

Trump signed an executive order creating the National Energy Dominance Council on Feb. 14, 2025, which was tasked with cutting red tape and coordinating agencies to boost U.S. energy production, speed up permitting approvals, expand exports and deliver a national "energy dominance" strategy.

A year later, the administration pointed to a series of metrics showing the U.S. has accelerated past Biden-era data on production — while driving down energy costs that ripple through household budgets, from gas and heating to shipping and groceries.

U.S. crude oil production, for example, reached a record 13.6 million barrels per day in 2025, with the White House calling it the highest output of any country in the world. In comparison, the Biden administration took four years for production to climb from 11.3 million to 13.2 million barrels per day, a figure "Trump blew past in months," according to the White House.

On the natural gas production front, the administration said the U.S. produced 110.1 billion cubic feet per day in November 2025, the highest level recorded since federal tracking began in 1973. All in, production is about 8% above the Biden-era average, and 4% above the previous record for U.S. natural gas production, according to the data.

While the U.S. has also widened its lead as the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, with average LNG exports rising to 15 billion cubic feet per day in 2025, up from 11 under the Biden administration.

"As we mark this anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing American Energy Dominance and ensuring that our nation’s energy abundance continues to power prosperity, security, and freedom for generations to come," Burgum added in a comment to Fox News Digital.

Lowering prices through an expanded energy grid was crucial to the executive order establishing the council itself, calling for "reliable and affordable energy production to drive down inflation, grow our economy, create good-paying jobs."

Energy has emerged as a key piece of the administration's puzzle of addressing affordability concerns stemming from the Biden era when inflation hit a 40-year-high, as cheaper energy typically ripples through the economy by cutting transportation and shipping costs and lowering the power bills factories pay to make everything from groceries to building materials.

The White House cast cheaper gas as a kitchen-table win this year, touting pump prices are about $2.90 a gallon, which is 16% below the Biden-era average and a roughly 42% drop from the $5.02 peak in June 2022. The administration celebrated that affordable energy benefits Americans from working families and rural communities, to small businesses and farmers who typically frequently drive farther for gas or those on a budget.

Crude oil prices have fallen by roughly 18% in 2025, dropping to $65 a barrel from the $79 Biden-era average, according to the data.

Environmental groups have meanwhile slammed Trump’s "energy dominance" push as a fossil-fuel expansion that undercuts climate goals and could increase pollution and impacts on public lands and communities.

"One year ago, President Donald J. Trump launched the National Energy Dominance Council to restore America’s Energy Dominance and make life more affordable for hardworking families. Today, the results speak for themselves," Burgum said of the data.