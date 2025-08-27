Trump touts massive fundraising haul since winning 2024 election: 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump boasted that he has raised more than $1.5 billion "in various forms and political entities" following the 2024 presidential contest.

"I am pleased to report that I have raised, since the Great Presidential Election of 2024, in various forms and political entities, in excess of 1.5 Billion Dollars. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! President DJT," he wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

Trump, who is currently serving his second term in office, is constitutionally barred from being elected president a third time.

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice," the 22nd Amendment states.

But despite being term-limited from running again, Trump remains a Republican juggernaut.

And with the 2026 midterms on the horizon, and the Republican majority in each chamber of Congress on the line, the money could help the GOP maintain its grip on power through the end of the president's White House tenure.

