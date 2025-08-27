Expand / Collapse search
Trump touts massive fundraising haul since winning 2024 election: 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!'

While serving his final term, Trump remains a Republican juggernaut

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
President Donald Trump boasted that he has raised more than $1.5 billion "in various forms and political entities" following the 2024 presidential contest.

"I am pleased to report that I have raised, since the Great Presidential Election of 2024, in various forms and political entities, in excess of 1.5 Billion Dollars. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! President DJT," he wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

TRUMP SECURES RECORD-SHATTERING $1.4B FOR POLITICAL WAR CHEST, WILL BE ‘DOMINANT FORCE’ FOR GOP IN MIDTERMS

President Trump smiling

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on Aug. 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump, who is currently serving his second term in office, is constitutionally barred from being elected president a third time.

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice," the 22nd Amendment states.

TRUMP'S NAME CONTINUES TO BE FUNDRAISING BEHEMOTH FOR BOTH POLITICAL PARTIES: ‘CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE’

But despite being term-limited from running again, Trump remains a Republican juggernaut.

And with the 2026 midterms on the horizon, and the Republican majority in each chamber of Congress on the line, the money could help the GOP maintain its grip on power through the end of the president's White House tenure.

DNC LEADERS LOOK TO REBOUND AT SUMMER MEETING AMID PLUNGING POLLS, FUNDRAISING

President Trump pointing

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists after signing executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on August 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reported in late June that Trump had secured commitments for $1.4 billion following Election Day in 2024. "The president’s political operation, including the cash on hand at the Republican National Committee, has raised a historic $900 million since November, and other commitments will bring the total to more than $1.4 billion," the report noted.

