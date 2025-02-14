Trump's name continues to be fundraising behemoth for both political parties: 'Center of the universe'

Fundraising messages centered around President Donald Trump have continued to dominate on both sides of the political aisle since his return to the White House.

The Democrats' messages revolve around voicing their opposition to Trump’s second term, his executive orders, and action by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has become a cornerstone of Trump’s first month back in the Oval Office.

"Americans are starting to feel the disastrous effects of a Trump-Musk presidency, and we see that sentiment reflected in our top-performing messaging, which highlights the need to fight the extremes of Donald Trump and prepare for elections this year, in 2026 and beyond," DNC Senior Spokesperson Hannah Muldavin told Fox News Digital.

Muldavin said the DNC's most effective fundraising messages have centered around "the extremes of Donald Trump."

"Our most effective outreach to grassroots supporters right now comes from our new Chair Ken Martin, who talks about not just fighting the extremes of Donald Trump, but also on making the case to working families in both red and blue states that Democrats are the party fighting for them," Muldavin added.

The Democratic National Committee’s website opened this week to a photo of Ken Martin, newly elected DNC Chair, with a simple message: "Ken Martin is the new DNC Chair. Help Democrats mobilize against Trump." A fundraising message on the donation page invites Democrats to "pitch in to the DNC and help elect Democrats nationwide."

"The DNC is the organization best positioned to fight back, organize, and stop the worst impulses of a Trump administration. So please don’t wait: donate now to elect Democrats who will fight back against the MAGA agenda," the message says.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has a similar strategy with a down-ballot focus. On the DCCC website, a photo of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appears next to a fundraising message inviting supporters to "become a majority maker."

"At the DCCC, we're laser-focused on the midterms and taking back the House from the MAGA Majority," the message says. "With just THREE seats standing between us and the Majority, your monthly donation will help us do everything we can to flip the House blue and build a firewall against the Trump Trifecta. Will you make a recurring monthly donation to the DCCC to fuel our work today?"

Trump’s fundraising apparatus has also capitalized on his return to center stage. Trump National Committee, the joint super PAC of Never Surrender and the Republican National Committee, have maintained consistent fundraising outreach since Trump’s election victory.

"Trump is the center of the universe at the moment," Republican strategist Matt Gorman, who worked on Senator Tim Scott’s presidential campaign and as communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, told Fox News Digital. "It's been pretty well proven over the last decade that Trump animates the fundraising base of both parties and utilizing him is an effective strategy."

As soon as Nov. 6, just a day after the election, a message "from Trump" to his supporters read, "TOTAL VICTORY! Because of you, WE WON!" with a link to donate to Trump’s super PAC. The messages continued in the weeks and months leading up to his inauguration.

The tone of the messages took a turn after Democrat Rep. Al Green, D-T.X., who attempted to impeach Trump three times during his first term, announced that he would file articles of impeachment against the president for saying he would "take over" Gaza.

Green said on the House floor the next day that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said."

"Before Democrats introduce Articles of Impeachment, can you answer question #1?" a fundraising message from Trump's super PAC asked the next day.

Then last week, the PAC sent a message from Vice President JD Vance that read, "Don't pee on my boots & tell me it's raining. It's JD Vance. These are the top lies I've seen from Democrats."

"Democrats don’t have any policies. All they have is lies. Nobody believes their crap. So on behalf of every American who is sick of their lies, I got one thing to say: Don’t pee on my boots & tell me it’s raining. Democrats can’t stand that we have a President who’s putting the working men & women of America first, AND NOW THEY’RE THREATENING TO IMPEACH TRUMP AGAIN!"

The message from Republicans is clear: Democrats do not have policies beyond resisting Trump.

"Their identity for the last ten years has been, simply, 'Whatever Trump is for, I'm against,'" Gorman said.

While using Trump’s name can be an effective fundraising strategy, Gorman urged candidates to move past the moniker and step into policy discussions as well.

"Policy is really important, too. Every candidate has to articulate what they stand for, how they'd be different from their opponent and what they bring to Washington or to the statehouse. Trump is helpful in every aspect, but it's important to make sure you're defining what you would do in your policies as well."