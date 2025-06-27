Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Donald Trump

Trump secures record-shattering $1.4B for political war chest, will be 'dominant force' for GOP in midterms

Trump will use the funds to help Republicans keep their majorities in the House and Senate

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump has secured commitments for a record-shattering $1.4 billion since Election Day 2024, Fox News Digital has learned. 

And advisors say he will be "an even more dominant force" for Republicans in the 2026 midterms. 

The president’s political operation, including the cash on hand at the Republican National Committee, has raised a historic $900 million since November, and other commitments will bring the total to more than $1.4 billion.

trump

President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SCOOP: REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE SHOWCASES RECORD FUNDRAISING AS PARTY BUILDS 2026 WAR CHEST

Fox News Digital has learned the funds will be used to help Republicans keep their House and Senate majorities.

Republicans control the House with a 220-215 majority and control the Senate with a 53-47 majority. 

Sources say the funds will also be used for whatever the president deems "necessary and appropriate."

U.S. Capitol building at daytime

The United States Capitol Dec. 2, 2024 (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"After securing a historic victory in his re-election campaign in 2024, President Trump has continued to break records, including fundraising numbers that have positioned him to be an even more dominant force going into the midterms and beyond," President Trump's senior advisor and National Finance Director Meredith O'Rourke told Fox News Digital. 

RNC BRINGS ON NEW SENIOR LEADERSHIP TO 'WORK AROUND THE CLOCK' TO SUPPORT TRUMP AGENDA, ELECT REPUBLICANS

The president headlined a major donor event in Washington, D.C., in April for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which is the House GOP's campaign arm. That fundraiser hauled in at least $10 million for the NRCC, a source familiar with the event told Fox News.

Trump at lectern, sons Eric and Don Jr flanking him

Donald Trump speaks at his caucus night event with sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. looking on at the Iowa Events Center Jan. 15, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In March, Vice President JD Vance was tapped to serve as the RNC finance chair, the first time in the history of the GOP a sitting vice president is serving in the role.

Vance pledged to work to "fully enact the MAGA mandate" and expand the Republican majority in Congress in 2026.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

