Trump to award golfers Annika Sorenstam, Gary J. Player the Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Trump will award the Medal of Freedom to golfers Gary J. Player and Annika Sorenstam later this month, the White House said Friday.

The pair will join Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Charlie Sifford and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to receive the nation's highest civilian honor. Sorenstam, 49, won 72 LPGA titles over a 15-year career that raised the profile of women in golf.

In addition, she was named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year and the Golf Writers Association of America Female Athlete of the Year.

"The world knows Annika on a first-name basis after her legendary 15-year professional golf career that broke world records and forever changed the way women’s golf is played," the White House said in a statement announcing the award.

Player, 84, has won 165 professional tournaments and is one of only five men to capture a Career Grand Slam. Of his many victories, 24 were PGA Tour titles. He is the recipient of the PGA Tour’s Lifetime Achievement Award and now serves as the Global Ambassador to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

His Player Foundation and the Gary Player Invitational raises money for underprivileged children around the world.

The White House announced earlier this week that retired four-star Army Gen. Jack Keane will also receive the honor. Keane, who is also a senior strategic analyst for Fox News, has advised Trump on national security issues. He will receive the medal in a ceremony next week.