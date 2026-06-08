Gaming-world veteran who ripped ‘woke’ culture scores Trump-backed battleground primary win

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Trump-endorsed candidate Marty O'Donnell advanced in a crowded GOP primary race to face off against Democratic incumbent Rep. Susie Lee in Nevada’s 3rd congressional district.

O’Donnell is best known as the composer for the popular "Halo" and "Destiny" video game franchises and has run his campaign on putting "families first," as well as promoting small businesses and community safety.

The district is among Nevada’s most fiercely contested battlegrounds, with its suburban electorate often deciding close races. President Donald Trump carried the district in 2016 and again in 2024, while former President Joe Biden flipped it in 2020.

O’Donnell entered the primary with major GOP backing after securing endorsements from Trump and Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo.

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"Susie Lee wants Open Borders, Men playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, Defund the Police, and wants to take away your Second Amendment, meaning, your guns. Sadly, she voted against the Biggest Tax Cut in History (including NO TAX ON TIPS!), and fought ferociously to knock out Rural Healthcare, a big factor in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District," wrote Trump in his endorsement on Truth Social in April.

"In contrast, Marty O’Donnell is a World-Class Composer and Entrepreneur who knows the America First Policies required to Create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote NO TAX ON TIPS, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., and Champion our Nation’s Golden Age. As your next Congressman, Marty will fight tirelessly to Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our Brave Military/Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment," said Trump.

The video game composer has compared the battles against "woke" ideology in both video games and politics during his run for Congress.

"I believe the enthusiasm for the re-release of the original ‘Halo’ is in large part due to the wokification of the gaming industry," he wrote in 2025 of "woke" ideology in gaming. "After years of gamers fighting the infiltration of DEI in the industry, we are finally winning."

"I saw firsthand the beginning of DEI in the industry," he continued, describing how the industry has faced backlash over games that alienated players with identity politics. "How did gamers react to having things forced on them by non-gamers developing these characters in the studio? They revolted."

The "Halo" games, centered on humanity’s war against alien invaders, have sold tens of millions of copies, becoming one of the most recognizable and enduring video game franchises since 2001.

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The large suburban electorate voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election even as Lee narrowly won the congressional race — a seat she has held since 2019.

Lee, a former second-grade teacher, has strongly opposed Trump’s call to eliminate the Department of Education, advocating instead for increased federal funding for public schools, special education and after-school programs.

The self-proclaimed moderate Lee also campaigned on the cost of living and healthcare, pushing to lower costs for families.

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O’Donnell supports strict border control, a finished border wall and targeting human and drug trafficking.

Lee has occasionally supported tougher border-security measures but is against Trump's efforts to restrict birthright citizenship and has criticized some aspects of his immigration policies.