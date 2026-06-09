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Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders dodges questions about abuse allegations facing Maine Senate candidate Platner

Sanders, Schumer and Warren continue backing Platner as Maine Democrats vote in closely watched primary

By Amanda Macias , Hannah Brennan Fox News
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Sen. Sanders dodges questions on Platner scandals amid growing scrutiny Video

Sen. Sanders dodges questions on Platner scandals amid growing scrutiny

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., declined to answer questions about allegations surrounding Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner as scrutiny of the candidate intensifies. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

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Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dodged a series of questions Tuesday about abuse allegations facing Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, offering no response when Fox News Digital asked whether he believed the women accusing the candidate of misconduct.

As Sanders waited for an elevator at the Capitol, Fox News Digital asked whether he believed the allegations against Platner, whom the senator has previously campaigned for and continues to support. Sanders did not respond.

THE GROWING LIST OF CONTROVERSIES THREATENING DEMOCRAT GRAHAM PLATNER'S MAINE SENATE BID

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Graham Platner standing together at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono, Maine

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner stand together during a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour stop at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine campus in Orono, Maine, on May 24, 2026. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"Senator, do you believe the women accusing Platner of abuse?" Fox News Digital asked. "You were campaigning for him recently, so I was wondering what you think about the allegations made against him."

Sanders also declined to answer questions about allegations that Platner knew about a Nazi-linked tattoo that has become part of the controversy surrounding his campaign.

"About the women saying he knew that he had a Nazi tattoo? You have nothing to say about the scandal?" Fox News Digital asked. Sanders continued waiting for the elevator without responding.

FETTERMAN REFUSES TO DEFEND PLATNER, CALLS HIM "BAGGAGE" AS SCANDALS MOUNT

Graham Platner speaking at a campaign event

The Marine veteran and oyster farmer has defended himself against the criticism and retained the support of prominent Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (Getty Images)

The questions come as Platner faces mounting scrutiny over a series of controversies that have rocked his Senate campaign.

The Maine Democrat has been accused by multiple women of abusive behavior and has faced criticism over sexually explicit messages, offensive social media posts and allegations involving a Nazi-linked tattoo. Platner has denied wrongdoing and defended himself against the allegations.

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Collins and Platner will face off in Maine's Senate showdown

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, left, is set to face a bruising re-election challenge from Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, right. (Fox News; Getty Images)

Despite the backlash, Platner has continued to receive support from several high-profile Democrats, including Sanders, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Whether the controversies surrounding Platner will affect voters remains to be seen. Maine Democrats headed to the polls Tuesday to determine who will face Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in November in one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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