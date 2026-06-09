Bernie Sanders dodges questions about abuse allegations facing Maine Senate candidate Platner

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Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dodged a series of questions Tuesday about abuse allegations facing Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, offering no response when Fox News Digital asked whether he believed the women accusing the candidate of misconduct.

As Sanders waited for an elevator at the Capitol, Fox News Digital asked whether he believed the allegations against Platner, whom the senator has previously campaigned for and continues to support. Sanders did not respond.

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"Senator, do you believe the women accusing Platner of abuse?" Fox News Digital asked. "You were campaigning for him recently, so I was wondering what you think about the allegations made against him."

Sanders also declined to answer questions about allegations that Platner knew about a Nazi-linked tattoo that has become part of the controversy surrounding his campaign.

"About the women saying he knew that he had a Nazi tattoo? You have nothing to say about the scandal?" Fox News Digital asked. Sanders continued waiting for the elevator without responding.

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The questions come as Platner faces mounting scrutiny over a series of controversies that have rocked his Senate campaign.

The Maine Democrat has been accused by multiple women of abusive behavior and has faced criticism over sexually explicit messages, offensive social media posts and allegations involving a Nazi-linked tattoo. Platner has denied wrongdoing and defended himself against the allegations.

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Despite the backlash, Platner has continued to receive support from several high-profile Democrats, including Sanders, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Whether the controversies surrounding Platner will affect voters remains to be seen. Maine Democrats headed to the polls Tuesday to determine who will face Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in November in one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races.