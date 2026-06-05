Collins secures GOP nod in Maine Senate battle that could decide GOP majority

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As she runs for a sixth six-year term in the U.S. Senate in left-leaning Maine, Republican Sen. Susan Collins is now officially her party's nominee in a crucial race that's one of a handful across the country that will determine whether Republicans keep control of their slim Senate majority.

Collins can toss the "presumptive nominee" title after formally landing her party's nomination on Tuesday by running unopposed in Maine's Senate GOP primary.

As she fights for re-election, the 73-year-old Collins is once again a top target for Democrats as they aim to win back the Senate majority in this year's midterms.

"I have been the No. 1 target of Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, not only in this campaign, but the last two campaigns as well. I'm always his No. 1 target," Collins said in a recent Fox News Digital interview.

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Facing Collins will be military veteran and oyster farmer Graham Platner, the all-but-certain Democratic nominee after two-term Gov. Janet Mills, who was backed by Schumer and the Democratic Party establishment, dropped out of the race earlier this spring after significantly trailing Platner in fundraising and polling.

While Collins has focused on her Senate agenda, and on Friday she received bipartisan praise after reaching a milestone by casting her 10,000th consecutive Senate vote, Platner has been playing defense amid multiple controversies, ranging from inflammatory online comments made on Reddit, a well-publicized and now covered-up tattoo on his chest that resembled a Nazi symbol, to new allegations last week from ex-girlfriends of a history of rape fantasies, heavy drinking and violent episodes.

Platner, who has acknowledged his battle with post-traumatic stress disorder from his four tours of duty in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, has said he's "been open about what was a very dark period of my life where I struggled with undiagnosed PTSD, too often self-medicated with alcohol, and was a far from perfect boyfriend."

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"I take responsibility for all of that, and wish I had been better. Any characterization beyond that is false, and I believe, politically motivated," Platner added. "I’m not proud of who I was then, but I am proud of the work I’ve done since, and the movement we are building in Maine."

The candidate apologized for his controversial Reddit posts after they made headlines last fall soon after he launched his Senate campaign. Platner has said he got the skull and crossbones tattoo in 2007 while drinking with fellow Marines stationed in Croatia. He said that he covered up the tattoo with a new design after learning last year that it resembled a Nazi symbol. But new allegations raise questions about Platner's timeline regarding knowledge of the tattoo.

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Platner, who is supported by progressive champions Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Rep. Ro Khanna of California, is pushing an economically populist agenda as he takes aim at corporate influences and advocates for the working class.

Asked if Platner is too far to the left for voters in her northern New England state, Collins recently told Fox News Digital, "I believe that will be the conclusion of Maine voters . But, obviously, I don't take anything for granted."

Collins said that when it comes to her Democratic challenger's growing political baggage, "Obviously, I'm going to be contrasting my record of achievement and accomplishments with Graham Platner's approach."

An outside political group aligned with the senator has already been blasting Platner, running ads spotlighting his multiple controversies.

Platner, who is running as an outsider, emphasizes that Collins is part of a "broken Washington" and "a generation of politicians who have failed us."

He has described Collins' moderate Republican image as a "charade," highlights her support for some of President Donald Trump's agenda and accuses her of being part of a political system that benefits the wealthy.

"She and Republican politicians like her have prioritized the interests of billionaires and corporations over people," he has charged.

Republicans — as the party currently in power in Washington, D.C. — were already up against traditional political headwinds that typically lead to a loss of congressional seats. Add to that the challenging climate fueled by persistent inflation, rising gas prices tied to what polls show is an unpopular war with Iran and Trump's underwater approval ratings.

Asked how she can overcome the blame pointed at Republicans over the high cost of living, Collins recently told Fox News Digital she's championed the low-income heating assistance program, which "helps low-income families and seniors stay warm during the cold winter months. I just recently made sure the final tranche of money was released because there is a lot of need in the state of Maine, and the cost of living is high here."

Collins also emphasized her opposition to cuts "in food stamp benefits and in other programs that are designed for low-income families because I know how important they are."

The latest public opinion polls point to a competitive contest between Collins and Platner.

But Collins has a history of defeating the Democrats' efforts to oust her from the Senate.

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Six years ago, she trailed Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, the then-Maine House speaker, but the senator ended up winning re-election by nearly nine points.

Pointing to the expected wave of attack ads targeting her, Collins said, "Fortunately, the people of Maine are smart, and they know lies and distortions when they see it."