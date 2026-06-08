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Midterm Elections

Dem who vows to impeach RFK Jr clinches nomination in key Senate race to

South Carolina hasn't sent a Democrat to the Senate since the 1990s, making Annie Andrews' path an uphill battle

By Alex Miller Fox News
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Lindsey Graham says Bill Cassidy lost for trying to ‘destroy’ Trump Video

Lindsey Graham says Bill Cassidy lost for trying to ‘destroy’ Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sen. Bill Cassidy’s primary loss shows Republicans who oppose President Donald Trump or his agenda risk political fallout inside today’s GOP.

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Palmetto State Democrats have chosen their candidate who will face incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. 

Dr. Annie Andrews, a pediatrician, survived a three-way primary contest in South Carolina on Tuesday and will officially face Graham, who is seeking a fifth term in office, in November. Andrews, who is a familiar face in Palmetto State politics.

That’s because South Carolina voters haven’t sent a Democrat to the Senate since the 1990s. Former Sen. Fritz Hollings, who retired in 2005, was the last Democratic lawmaker to represent the state in the upper chamber. 

LINDSEY GRAHAM DRAWS DEMOCRATIC SENATE CHALLENGER WHO PREVIOUSLY LOST CONGRESSIONAL RACE

Annie Andrews on the 2022 debate stage

Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews participates in a debate with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. for South Carolina's 1st Congressional District, Oct. 19, 2022, in Charleston, S.C.  (Brad Nettles/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

While Andrews’ primary focus is to unseat Graham, her larger target is Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom she vowed to "lead the charge to impeach and remove RFK Jr.," at a recent rally with voters.

The Senate doesn’t initiate impeachment proceedings, but acts as the final step in the process. 

In an op-ed piece for MS Now published earlier this year, Andrews charged that while Kennedy wasn’t solely responsible for the recent measles outbreak in her state, "We’re kidding ourselves if we pretend leadership doesn’t matter." 

SCORCHED-EARTH SHANAHAN: RFK JR.'S FORMER RUNNING MATE THREATENS POLITICAL WAR AGAINST CONFIRMATION OPPONENTS

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol during votes on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Kennedy has been a leading voice in the anti-vaccine movement for decades, which has led communities across the country to slip below the herd immunity threshold for the prevention of outbreaks of infections like measles," Andrews wrote.

"Even if you replaced the name on the door at HHS tomorrow (which a responsible Congress would do), trust doesn’t snap back like a rubber band. It takes years to build and minutes to burn," she continued. 

FOUR SENATE REPUBLICANS AGAIN UNITE WITH DEMS TO BLOCK TRUMP'S SAVE AMERICA ACT

RFK Jr. holds up a chart

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addresses the media to announce actions for combating fraud in Minnesota at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota on May 21, 2026, in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Graham won a six-way primary dogfight, which included businessman Mark Lynch, on Tuesday night.

That contest was effectively a test of President Donald Trump's endorsement power versus the fraying edges of his own Make America Great Again movement. 

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Lynch, who styled himself as a constitutional conservative and called for more "MTGs, Gaetzes and Massies" in Congress, was recently endorsed by Trump’s former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who argued to voters that Lynch was "the best postured right now to get the warhawk, neocon, Lindsey Graham out of office."

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

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