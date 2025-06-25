Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump thanks Jeb Bush for strong praise of Iran strike: 'Very much appreciated!'

Bush and others referred to it as a 'watershed moment'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Netanyahu applauds President Trump’s 'bold' decision to strike Iran nuclear sites Video

Netanyahu applauds President Trump’s 'bold' decision to strike Iran nuclear sites

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports the latest on ‘Sunday Night in America.’

President Donald Trump thanked former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush after he praised the president's decision to order strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Thank you to Jeb Bush — Very much appreciated!" Trump declared in a Tuesday Truth Social post.

Bush, the chairman of the organization United Against Nuclear Iran, issued a statement with several others from the group hailing the president's move.

ISRAEL BACKS AWAY FROM HEAVIER STRIKES ON IRAN, MAINTAINING CEASEFIRE AFTER TRUMP PRESSURE

Left: Jeb Bush; Right: Donald Trump

Left: Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in 2022; Right: President Donald Trump in January 2025 (Left: Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images; Right: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"We applaud President Trump and the United States for this decision—one of the most important of the 21st century," the statement declared, calling it "an act of courage, clarity, and historical necessity."

"President Trump’s decision to neutralize Iran’s regime’s nuclear program is a watershed moment—one that reasserts American strength, restores deterrence, and sends an unmistakable message to rogue regimes: the era of impunity is over. Where others delayed and wavered, President Trump acted," the statement asserted, in part.

TRUMP PRESSURES CONGRESS TO PASS ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,’ INSISTING ‘NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE'

Donald Trump and Jeb Bush in 2015

Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Jeb Bush take part in the presidential debates at the Reagan Library on Sept. 16, 2015 in Simi Valley, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Bush is the son of the late President George H.W. Bush, and the brother of former President George W. Bush.

The former Sunshine State governor was one of the Republicans who pursued the GOP presidential nomination during the 2016 election cycle, but he dropped out after failing to perform well in early GOP nominating contests.

GEORGE BUSH REVEALS WHO HE VOTED FOR IN 2020

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump with former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush

Right to left: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, former President George W. Bush, and former first lady Laura Bush stand outside the Blair House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Bloomberg)

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence are also among those who have expressed support for Trump's move.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.