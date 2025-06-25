Trump thanks Jeb Bush for strong praise of Iran strike: 'Very much appreciated!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump thanked former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush after he praised the president's decision to order strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Thank you to Jeb Bush — Very much appreciated!" Trump declared in a Tuesday Truth Social post.

Bush, the chairman of the organization United Against Nuclear Iran, issued a statement with several others from the group hailing the president's move.

"We applaud President Trump and the United States for this decision—one of the most important of the 21st century," the statement declared, calling it "an act of courage, clarity, and historical necessity."

"President Trump’s decision to neutralize Iran’s regime’s nuclear program is a watershed moment—one that reasserts American strength, restores deterrence, and sends an unmistakable message to rogue regimes: the era of impunity is over. Where others delayed and wavered, President Trump acted," the statement asserted, in part.

Bush is the son of the late President George H.W. Bush, and the brother of former President George W. Bush.

The former Sunshine State governor was one of the Republicans who pursued the GOP presidential nomination during the 2016 election cycle, but he dropped out after failing to perform well in early GOP nominating contests.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence are also among those who have expressed support for Trump's move.