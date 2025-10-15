Gov. Jeff Landry warns criminal migrants in bold ad: 'We've got a place for you' at Louisiana Lockup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is putting criminal illegal migrants on notice with an ad promoting "Louisiana Lockup," a detention facility built inside the nation’s largest maximum-security prison.

The ad highlights Louisiana’s push to combat crimes committed by illegal immigrants. Landry said the facility will hold migrants convicted of serious offenses and serve as a deterrent to criminals nationwide.

"If you're in this country and you're conducting illegal criminal activity, what we want you to know is you either get out of the country or we've got a place for you," Landry warned Wednesday on "America Reports."

The governor said he hoped the facility would serve as a model for other Republican-led states cracking down on criminal illegal migrants.

The political ad, which was released Sept. 29, sends a direct message to offenders.

"Drug dealers, human smugglers that have no place in this country," Landry said in the clip, followed by the voice of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"If you kill our next generation of Americans, absolutely, there's consequences. You’re [going to] end up here."

Landry explained that the goal behind the project is to house the most dangerous offenders in one place and remove them from American communities.

"The whole concept is to try to get these folks, who are the worst of the worst, out of state penitentiaries around the country and consolidate them where they can't continue to run their criminal enterprises," he said.

The launch of "Louisiana Lockup" followed Florida’s "Alligator Alcatraz," a similar migrant detention facility that opened earlier in 2025. The Florida site faced legal challenges to remain open, but in September, a federal appeals court halted a lower court’s order to shut it down.

The Louisiana facility has come under scrutiny over claims of detainee mistreatment and a reported hunger strike. DHS released a statement denying those claims in September.

"Here are the facts: there is no hunger strike at Louisiana Lockup. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last, that the media repeats unsubstantiated, false allegations peddled by criminal illegal aliens," said DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin in a press release.

"This facility is housing the worst of the worst including 26 child predators, 20 other sex offenders, and 28 murderers. If these are not the worst of the worst, [then] please tell me who is."