Louisiana intensifies immigration crackdown as border chief warns far-left rhetoric endangers agents

Red states are stepping up to support the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Border Patrol officials have launched Operation Catahoula Crunch in Louisiana, with significant backing from local law enforcement.

Border Patrol says the sweep has led to about 150 arrests so far, aided by more than 20 Louisiana law enforcement agencies. Officials argue the operation shows what’s possible when local leaders actively support immigration enforcement.

Border chief Greg Bovino highlighted the difference in cooperation during this operation. He said past anti-law enforcement rhetoric from Democratic leaders put agents at risk.

"If you look at places like California, that’s Gov. Newsom, Chicago, that’s Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Johnson, and then in North Carolina, Gov. Stein. They said some very vile and contemptible things about the Border Patrol, about ICE agents, and our allied law enforcement teams," Bovino told Fox News’ Brooke Taylor.

"What that does is that empowers their weaker-minded constituents to perhaps take up violence against us when normally, otherwise, they wouldn’t," he added.

The Department of Homeland Security has released information on many illegal immigrants arrested as part of the crackdown. Those taken into custody have included migrants convicted of rape, human smuggling, strangulation, domestic abuse and other crimes.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem have made it abundantly clear: criminal illegal aliens are NOT welcome in the U.S., even if liberal activists think they are," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement released Monday.

"We will continue going after the worst of the worst across this nation until EVERY criminal illegal alien is arrested."

Bovino and DHS have criticized state leaders whom they claim have made enforcement more difficult, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. Pritzker has been among the governors pushing back on federal immigration actions.

On Tuesday, he signed a bill aimed at protecting illegal immigrants in Illinois from deportation. It created new safeguards at locations including courthouses, hospitals, college campuses and other public facilities.

"Illinois — in the face of cruelty and intimidation — has chosen solidarity and support. Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, and Gregory Bovino have tried to appeal to our lesser instincts. But the best of us are standing up to the worst of them," Pritzker wrote in a press release Wednesday.