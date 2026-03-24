Trump taps Nick Adams for patriotic, pro-America special presidential envoy role

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President Donald Trump tapped Nick Adams to serve as special presidential envoy for American tourism exceptionalism, and values.

"Mr. President, it is the honor of a lifetime to serve as your special presidential envoy for American tourism, exceptionalism and values," Adams declared in a video that he posted on social media.

"The United States is a nation that, since its inception, was destined for greatness. And the story of American greatness is the most captivating, exciting and inspiring in the history of the world. Now the greatest president we have ever seen has bestowed upon me the duty to tell this story near and far, to reignite a love for America at home, and relight the sacred beacon atop the shining city on a hill for the entire world to see," he said.

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In a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said, "Nick Adams is an America First patriot who will represent our country well as we celebrate our Nation’s 250th anniversary of independence, and we look forward to working with him to further showcase and advance America’s excellence across the world stage."

Adams wrote in a post on X, "I am deeply grateful for President Trump’s continued friendship and confidence in me to serve in this critical role. I will thrust forward into this role and never relent in spreading the message of the greatness of America!"

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Adams is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Australia, according to the website nickadamsusa.com.

Last year, President Donald Trump announced that he would nominate Adams to serve as ambassador to Malaysia, but the nomination never ultimately came up for a vote in the Senate.

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Back in 2020, Trump appointed Adams to serve on the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars board of trustees.