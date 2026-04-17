Trump taps former deputy surgeon general to helm CDC

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President Donald Trump announced that he is nominating Dr. Erica Schwartz to helm the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"I am pleased to announce the new leadership of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is my Honor to nominate the incredibly talented Dr. Erica Schwartz, MD, JD, MPH, as my Director of the CDC," the president declared in a Thursday Truth Social post.

"Erica graduated from Brown University for College and Medical School, and served a distinguished career as a Doctor of Medicine in the United States Military, the Greatest and Most Powerful Force in the World, and then served as my Deputy Surgeon General during my First Term. She is a STAR!" he continued.

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Schwartz served in the role of deputy surgeon general during part of the first Trump administration until early in the Biden administration, according to material posted on the website of Butterfly Network Inc., which indicates that she is on its board of directors.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanked the president for tapping Schwartz for the CDC role.

"Thank you, President Trump, for nominating Dr. Erica Schwartz to serve as CDC Director. I congratulate Dr. Schwartz and the new CDC leadership team. I look forward to working together to restore trust, accountability, and scientific integrity at the @CDCgov so we can return it to its core mission and Make America Healthy Again," Kennedy declared in a post on X.

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The Senate will need to confirm Schwartz to serve in the role.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said in a post on X, "Dr. Erica Schwartz will be a great CDC Director. Under Joe Biden, the CDC was a disaster. I have no doubt that Dr. Schwartz will ensure the CDC is 100% focused on making Americans HEALTHY again. I look forward to voting to confirm her soon."

Trump also added in his Truth Social post, "I am also pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Slovenski as the CDC Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Jennifer Shuford, MD, MPH, as the CDC Deputy Director and Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Sara Brenner, MD, MPH, as Senior Counselor for Public Health to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr."

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"These Highly Respected Doctors of Medicine have the knowledge, experience, and TOP degrees to restore the GOLD STANDARD OF SCIENCE at the CDC, which was an absolute disaster focused on "mandates" under Sleepy Joe. Together, they will do a TREMENDOUS job leading the CDC as we continue to MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AND GREAT AGAIN!" he declared.