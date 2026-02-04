Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

White House

Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on range of issues including Russia-Ukraine war

Xi said he spoke separately to Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump signs bill to reopen government Video

Trump signs bill to reopen government

President Donald Trump discusses bringing down drug prices while signing a bill to reopen the government in the Oval Office.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday to discuss a range of issues, including the war between Ukraine and Russia, while stressing that their relationship "is an extremely good one" that will bring "many positive results" in the coming years.

The president and Xi also discussed Trump’s upcoming trip to Beijing in April, which he said he "very much" looks forward to.

"I have just completed an excellent telephone conversation with President Xi, of China. It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!), Taiwan, the War between Russia/Ukraine, the current situation with Iran, the purchase of Oil and Gas by China from the United States, the consideration by China of the purchase of additional Agricultural products including lifting the Soybean count to 20 Million Tons for the current season (They have committed to 25 Million Tons for next season!), Airplane engine deliveries, and numerous other subjects, all very positive!" Trump posted to his Truth Social.

TRUMP WARNS UK IT'S 'VERY DANGEROUS' TO DO BUSINESS WITH CHINA AFTER STARMER'S BEIJING MEETING

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base on October 30, 2025 in Busan, South Korea. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way," he continued. "I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People’s Republic of China."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president's call with Xi comes on the same day the Chinese president announced that he had a separate conversation Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue