Donald Trump
Published

Trump returning to social media with 'his own platform' in 2-3 months: adviser

Jason Miller tells Fox News' '#MediaBuzz' the platform will 'completely redefine the game'

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former President Donald Trump will be back on social media in the near future with his own service, according to one of his senior advisers.

Jason Miller, who was a spokesperson for Trump's 2020 campaign, told Fox News' "#MediaBuzz" on Sunday that Trump will be reentering the social media space in two to three months with a new platform of his own that will "completely redefine the game."

Miller said he expects Trump's new venture to have tens of millions of users.

Trump was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. He had been a prolific poster on that platform before and during his presidency.

