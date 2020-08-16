Trump slams Kamala Harris as 'the worst in the Senate,' says she is 'more liberal' than Bernie Sanders

President Trump slammed Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris as “the worst in the Senate,” casting her as “more liberal” than progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders.

During an interview with Sinclair’s Eric Bolling on “America This Week” over the weekend, the president slammed Harris, D-Calif., as the “nastiest” of any senator.

“She’s the nastiest of anybody in the Senate. She was the worst, meanest person to Judge Kavanaugh who became Justice Kavanaugh,” Trump said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The president went on to say that he “heard actually that she is the most liberal person in all of Congress.”

“That’s what I’ve heard,” he said. “More liberal than Bernie Sanders, believe it or not.”

The president was apparently referring to GovTrack.us, which ranked Harris as the “most liberal” U.S. senator in 2019. The organization tracks Congress and information on lawmakers and their voting records, touting itself as “one of the oldest government transparency websites in the world,”

The website noted that Harris was “ranked most liberal compared to all senators” in 2019.

The group's analysis was based on senators’ “legislative behavior by how similar the pattern of bills and resolutions they cosponsor are to other members of Congress,” according to its website.

"The score can be interpreted as a conservative-liberal scale, although of course it only takes into account a small aspect of reality," the website stated.

The scorecard put Harris as "most liberal," with Sanders, I-Vt., ranking as second most liberal. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., ranked third, and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., was fourth.

Meanwhile, the tracker ranked Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., as the most conservative senator, with Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to follow.

The analysis also showed that in 2019, Harris joined bipartisan legislation “the least often compared to Senate Democrats.”

The Trump campaign flagged the rating Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the president, during the interview, cast Harris as a “socialist.”

“[Biden] has been brought over. I guess he’s a socialist. If you asked him ‘what does socialism mean,’ he wouldn’t answer. He’s got no clue,” Trump said.