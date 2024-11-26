Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump's approval ratings jump in post-election poll, while Biden's figures sink to 4-year low

Trump's favorability jumped 6 points in an Emerson College poll, while Biden struggled with low job approval ratings

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
President-elect Trump is enjoying a bump in favorability since winning a second White House term earlier this month, while figures for outgoing President Biden sank to a four-year-low, according to a new poll

An Emerson College poll found both men trending in opposite directions, with Trump's favorability jumping six points to 54% after the Nov. 5 election. Biden, on the other hand, has a 36% job approval rating. 

Disapproval of Biden remains steady at 52%, the poll found. 

US President Joe Biden sits with US President-elect Donald Trump

President Biden meets with President-elect Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 13.  (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

"Trump’s favorability varies significantly by gender, race and age," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. "Trump’s strongest age cohort is among voters 40-59, with 60% viewing him favorably, compared to 48% among those over 70. Notably, his favorability has risen among younger voters, with 55% of those under 30 expressing a favorable opinion."

Trump polled best with men at 61%, compared to 48% of women. In terms of race, 59% of White voters viewed Trump positively, compared to 53% of Hispanics and 28% of Black voters. 

The incoming president never cracked 50% approval during his first administration or post-presidency before his election win over Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Gallup, the New York Post reported. 

When asked if they were surprised by the results of the 2024 election, 46% of respondents said they were, while 54% were not. 

Split of Trump and Harris

President-elect Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris  (Reuters/Brian Snyder/Kevin Mohatt)

"There is a sharp difference in reaction to the election results based on who voters supported: 67% of Harris voters were surprised by the results, while 71% of Trump voters were not surprised by his victory," Kimball said. 

Looking ahead to 2028, voters were asked about a hypothetical field of candidates. 

Vice President-elect JD Vance led the field with support from 30% of respondents. He was followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 5%, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 3% and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Nikki Haley tied at 2%. 

Harris led the field of Democrats with 37%, followed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 7% and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 4%.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

