Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump urges Iran to release ex-FBI agent Levinson

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Trump administration committed to Robert Levinson's returnVideo

Trump administration committed to Robert Levinson's return

Former FBI agent vanished 10 years ago in Iran

President Trump took to Twitter late Sunday to urge Iran to release the retired FBI agent who had been missing in the country since 2007 and said it would be a very positive step toward easing tensions between the two countries since provocations on the Strait of Hormuz.

Robert Levinson’s disappearance has been the source of intrigue. He vanished during an unauthorized CIA mission.  Iran acknowledged on Sunday that there is an open Revolutionary Court case involving Levinson.

“If Iran is able to turn over to the U.S. kidnapped former FBI Agent Robert A. Levinson, who has been missing in Iran for 12 years, it would be a very positive step,” Trump tweeted.

If Levinson is alive, he would be the longest-held prisoner in U.S. history.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the State Department would offer $20 million on top of a $5 million reward already posted for information leading to Levinson’s recovery and return.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The AP revealed  in 2013 that Levinson-- at 58-- had been on a mission for CIA analysts who had no authority to run spy operations. Levinson’s family had received a $2.5 million annuity from the CIA in order to stop a lawsuit revealing details of his work, while the agency forced out three veteran analysts and disciplined seven others.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and the Associated Press contributed to this report 

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.