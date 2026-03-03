Expand / Collapse search
War With Iran

Trump says Iran is 'running out of launchers' as regime is 'being decimated'

Israel Defense Forces announce fresh strikes against 'targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime'

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
US, Israel target Iranian succession as Navy is ‘disassembled’ Video

US, Israel target Iranian succession as Navy is ‘disassembled’

Former Bush foreign policy advisor Dan Senor discusses the Iranian succession plan and why the current military strikes aim to degrade the regime without a massive ground invasion.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the Iranian regime is "running out of launchers" as its forces are "being decimated." 

The president made the remarks despite saying that the Iranian military is expected to "keep lobbing missiles for a while," according to Politico. The State Department is urging Americans to depart immediately from more than a dozen countries across the Middle East, warning of "serious safety risks" as the Iran war intensifies. 

"They’re running out, and they’re running out of areas to shoot them, because they’re being decimated," Trump told Politico. "They’re running out of launchers." 

Trump’s comments come as the Israel Defense Forces announced Tuesday that "targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in Tehran and Isfahan were struck."

President Donald Trump points finger during White House meeting

President Donald Trump takes questions from the media during a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Throughout Iran, industrial sites used by the Iranian regime to produce weapons, particularly ballistic missiles, were targeted," the IDF said. 

"Isfahan: Dozens of targets related to the ballistic missiles array, including launchers and missile storage sites, were struck," it added. 

AMERICANS IN MORE THAN A DOZEN MIDDLE EAST NATIONS URGED TO FLEE

"Unclassified" aerial footage shows a missile launcher being struck by an explosive.

U.S. Central Command released footage showing strikes on Iranian mobile missile launchers. (@CENTCOM via X)

The United States launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran and Israel launched its parallel campaign, Operation Roaring Lion, on Saturday. 

"The Air Force personnel, the fighters — both women and men — the commanders and the technical teams, are doing amazing work in defense and offense. All of Israel must appreciate their contribution to the defense of Israel's civilians and to striking those who seek our harm," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X on Tuesday.

Strike in black and white

The Israeli Air Force carried out further strike waves in western Iran, hitting the Iranian regime’s missile launchers, defense systems and live-fire arrays. (@IDF/X)

"We are on the fourth day of Lion's Roar," he added. "We are roaring and we are acting." 

Fox News Digital’s Ashley Carnahan and Michael Dorgan contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

