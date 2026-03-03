Trump says Iran is 'running out of launchers' as regime is 'being decimated'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the Iranian regime is "running out of launchers" as its forces are "being decimated."

The president made the remarks despite saying that the Iranian military is expected to "keep lobbing missiles for a while," according to Politico. The State Department is urging Americans to depart immediately from more than a dozen countries across the Middle East, warning of "serious safety risks" as the Iran war intensifies.

"They’re running out, and they’re running out of areas to shoot them, because they’re being decimated," Trump told Politico. "They’re running out of launchers."

Trump’s comments come as the Israel Defense Forces announced Tuesday that "targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in Tehran and Isfahan were struck."

"Throughout Iran, industrial sites used by the Iranian regime to produce weapons, particularly ballistic missiles, were targeted," the IDF said.

"Isfahan: Dozens of targets related to the ballistic missiles array, including launchers and missile storage sites, were struck," it added.

The United States launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran and Israel launched its parallel campaign, Operation Roaring Lion, on Saturday.

"The Air Force personnel, the fighters — both women and men — the commanders and the technical teams, are doing amazing work in defense and offense. All of Israel must appreciate their contribution to the defense of Israel's civilians and to striking those who seek our harm," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X on Tuesday.

"We are on the fourth day of Lion's Roar," he added. "We are roaring and we are acting."

