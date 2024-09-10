Trump says he 'probably took a bullet to the head' due to Dem rhetoric

Former President Donald Trump cited his assassination attempt during his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, saying he "probably took a bullet to the head" due to rhetoric from Harris and Democrats.

"I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me. They talk about democracy. I'm a threat to democracy. They're the threat to democracy," Trump said from the debate stage in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

Trump faced an assassination attempt in July during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter, Matthew Crooks, shot Trump in the ear, injured two audience members and fatally shot local dad and fireman Corey Comperatore.

"This is the one that weaponized, not me," Trump said, referring to Harris. "She weaponized."

Trump's remark that he was shot "probably" due to Democratic rhetoric was followed by Harris saying that Trump would "weaponize the Department of Justice" against his political enemies.

"Well, let's talk about extreme, and understand the context in which this election in 2024 is taking place. The United States Supreme Court recently ruled that the former president would essentially be immune from any misconduct if he were to enter the White House again," she said.

"Understand, this is someone who has openly said he would terminate, I'm quoting, terminate the Constitution of the United States, that he would weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies. Someone who has openly expressed disdain for members of our military. Understand, that it means if Donald Trump were back in the White House with no guard rails, because certainly we know now the court won't stop him," Harris added.

Trump has since recovered from the assassination attempt, after he was seen wearing a bandage over his ear during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee just days after the attempt unfolded.

Trump and Harris joined the same debate stage at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The debate marks the first time the pair squared off against one another, following President Biden dropping out of the race amid mounting concerns over his mental acuity.

Trump has said he will return to Butler County, Pennsylvania, in October for another rally following the attempt.