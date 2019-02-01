Trump says he is not the ‘target’ of the Mueller investigation

President Trump on Thursday said in a published report that he is not the target of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into whether or not the president’s campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election.

He told The New York Times in a wide-ranging interview that his attorneys were assured by outgoing deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, that he is "not a subject" or "target" in the investigations.

Trump claimed to have never spoken to Roger Stone about WikiLeaks and denied discussing the proposed Trump Tower in Moscow late into his campaign.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Monday announced that Mueller's Russia investigation is “close to being completed."

Mueller has secured convictions of former Trump advisers -- including Trump’s onetime campaign manager Paul Manafort and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn -- but none of the charges directly pertained to a criminal conspiracy with Russian officials related to efforts to meddle in the 2016 elections.

"I’ve been fully briefed, and I look forward to Mueller delivering the final report," Whitaker said. “Right now, the investigation is, I think, close to being completed.”

