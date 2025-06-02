Trump says Boulder terror attack 'will not be tolerated,' deportations must continue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump reacted on Monday for the first time since an Egyptian national allegedly threw Molotov cocktails into a crowd of pro-Israel protesters in Boulder, Colorado, injuring eight people.

"Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America," Trump wrote on TRUTH Social. "He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under "TRUMP" Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland."

"My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!" Trump added.

BOULDER, COLORADO SUSPECTED TERROR ATTACK SUSPECT MOHAMED SABRY SOLIMAN FACES HATE CRIME, MURDER CHARGES

An FBI affidavit unsealed on Monday brings hate crime charges against the alleged attacker, Mohammed Soliman, who is accused of shouting "Free Palestine" while throwing improvised incendiary devices that ignited in a crowd of peaceful protesters walking in support of the Israeli hostages who remain held by Hamas. Eight people were burned by the blasts. Law enforcement found 14 unlit Molotov cocktails on the scene, according to the affidavit.

Soliman, who overstayed his tourist visa to be in the United States, allegedly told investigators that "he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead," the affidavit says.

The suspect also allegedly "stated he would do it (conduct an attack) again," the affidavit says.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday that Trump is committed to protecting Jewish Americans.

"We have seen two horrific cases of antisemitic violence in our country in the last two weeks, and it is unacceptable to this president and this White House," Leavitt said. "And rest assured, to all Jewish Americans across our great country, this president has your back, and he's not going to allow anyone to take part in violent terrorism. It's acts of terrorism in our country. And that's what this case in Boulder, Colorado, is being investigated as."

"Kudos to our FBI director, Kash Patel, for immediately calling this a targeted terrorist attack. That's clearly what it was," she added.

The affidavit says Soliman told investigators he targeted what he described as the "Zionist Group" after learning they gathered for weekly walks in Boulder through an online search and planned the attack for a year. He allegedly said he was "waiting until after his daughter graduated to conduct the attack." He lives in Colorado Springs with his wife and five children, according to the affidavit.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday it is revamping its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tip line in the wake of the Boulder attack.

"For four years, the Biden Administration allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens—including terrorists, gang members, and other violent criminals—to pour into our country. Yesterday’s terrorist attack by a suspect illegally in our country, underscores the importance of getting these illegal aliens out of our country," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem "is revamping ICE’s illegal alien tip line to devote more resources and personnel to help remove these criminal illegal aliens from our country," McLaughlin said. "To report suspicious criminal activity, call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423)— help President Trump, Secretary Noem and our brave law enforcement remove these public safety threats from our communities and to make America safe again."

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.