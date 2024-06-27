Trump rips Biden for not firing generals after botched Afghanistan withdrawal: 'Incompetence'

Former President Trump blasted President Biden in CNN's presidential debate on Thursday for not firing any of the generals who oversaw the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 U.S. soldiers dead.

"He was so bad with Afghanistan," Trump said during the CNN presidential debate on Thursday night. "It was such a horrible embarrassment. Most embarrassing moment in the history of our country that when Putin watched that and he saw the incompetence."

"He should have fired those generals like I fired the one that you mentioned and so he's got no love lost but he should have fired those generals," Trump continued. "No general got fired for the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country, Afghanistan, where we left billions of dollars of equipment behind. We lost 13 beautiful soldiers and 38 soldiers were obliterated."

Trump went on to say that the world is "blowing up" under President Biden.

"You ever heard so much malarkey in my whole life?" Biden responded.

Biden went on to defend his pullout of Afghanistan and blasted Trump for his positions on the war in Ukraine and comments made about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This guy hasn't fired anybody," Trump said at another point in the debate.

"He should have fired every military man that was involved with the Afghan horror show," Trump said. "The most embarrassing moment in the history of our country. He didn't fire. Did you fire anybody? Did you fire anybody that's on the border? That's allowed us to have the worst border in the history of the world. Did anybody get fired for allowing 18 million people, many from prisons, many from mental institutions?"

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biden campaign for comment but did not receive a response.