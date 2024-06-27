Trump vows he 'will not block' abortion pills or medication if elected, says he believes in 'exceptions'

Former President Trump said he "will not block" abortion pills or abortion medication should he be elected president.

During CNN’s Presidential Debate Simulcast, Trump was asked about his stance on abortion, and whether or not he would block abortion medication for women.

"First of all, the Supreme Court just approved the abortion pill and I agree with their decision to have done that, and I will not block it," Trump said.

Trump applauded the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and return the decision on abortion access to the states.

"I put three great Supreme Court justices on the court and they happened to vote in favor of killing Roe v. Wade and moving it back to the states. This is something that everybody wanted," he said. "Now the states are working it out."

Trump said every state is "making their own decisions right now."

"They’re all making their own decisions right now and right now the states control it," Trump said. "That’s the vote of the people."

But Trump maintained that, like former President Ronald Reagan, he believes in "exceptions."

"I believe in the exceptions. I am a person that believes, and frankly, I think it is important to believe in the exceptions," Trump said. "Some people, you have to follow your heart, some people don’t believe in that. But I believe in the exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. I think it’s very important."

He added: "Some people don’t follow your heart, but you have to get elected also, and because that has to do with other things, you got to get elected."

But Trump said Democrats are "radical because they will take the life of a child in the eighth month, the ninth month, and even after birth."

Trump said the country "is now coming together on this issue."



"It’s been a great thing."

Biden, though, said if he is re-elected, he will "restore Roe v. Wade."

Trump fired back: "So that means he can take the life of the baby in the ninth month and even after birth? Because some states Democrat-run take it after birth—The former governor of Virginia put the baby down, then we decide what to do with it, so, he’s willing to, as we say, rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month and kill the baby. Nobody wants that to happen—Democrat or Republican. Nobody wants that to happen."

Biden replied: "You’re lying. That is simply not true."

Biden added that he is "not for a late-term abortion—period. Period."