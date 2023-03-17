Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump returns to Facebook for first time in years with simple two-word post: 'I'M BACK!'

Trump included a video of a portion of his 2016 election victory speech

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Trump gets tougher to beat as more GOP candidates enter 2024 race: Lee Carter Video

Trump gets tougher to beat as more GOP candidates enter 2024 race: Lee Carter

Pollster Lee Carter and Democratic strategist Doug Schoen react to Donald Trump ramping up his political attacks against Gov. Ron DeSantis on 'The Story.'

Former President Donald Trump returned to Facebook on Friday, posting for the first time in more than two years with a simple two-word message: "I'M BACK!"

Included in the post was a 12-second video clip from Trump's 2016 election night victory speech. "Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business," he said in the clip.

Former President Trump posted on Facebook for the first time in over two years after access to his account was reinstated.

Former President Trump posted on Facebook for the first time in over two years after access to his account was reinstated. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Trump was banned from the platform, as well as his Instagram and Twitter accounts, following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021; however, Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced earlier this year his access to the accounts would be reinstated.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

