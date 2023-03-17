Trump returns to Facebook for first time in years with simple two-word post: 'I'M BACK!'

Former President Donald Trump returned to Facebook on Friday, posting for the first time in more than two years with a simple two-word message: "I'M BACK!"

Included in the post was a 12-second video clip from Trump's 2016 election night victory speech. "Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business," he said in the clip.

Trump was banned from the platform, as well as his Instagram and Twitter accounts, following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021; however, Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced earlier this year his access to the accounts would be reinstated.