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Donald Trump

Trump requests E Jean Carroll $83M judgment stay for pending Supreme Court action on presidential immunity

Carroll does not oppose the stay in lieu of $7.46 million for post-judgment interest

By Eric Mack Fox News
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President Donald Trump's lawyers are requesting a stay of the $83.3 million judgement in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case while he seeks Supreme Court review on the grounds of presidential immunity, according to a new filing late Tuesday night.

The Trump request for a stay is unopposed by Carroll's legal team if Trump increases the bond by roughly $7.46 million to cover post-judgment interest on the original judgment that has been under appeal.

"This Court should now stay the mandate to allow President Trump to present important questions relating to, without limitation, Presidential immunity and the Westfall Act to the Supreme Court," the filing from Trump's presidential lawyer Justin Smith read.

"Carroll does not oppose this motion."

FEDERAL APPEALS COURT UPHOLDS $83.3M E. JEAN CARROLL JUDGMENT AGAINST TRUMP

Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll shown in a split image

The Supreme Court is set to review President Donald Trump's petition to consider the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case. (Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images; Alex Kent/Getty Images)

The Westfall Act is a federal law that protects government employees from being personally sued for common law torts like negligence or defamation committed while they were doing their jobs. Carroll originally sued for defamation in November 2019 during Trump's first term.

Essentially, the referenced law acts as a legal "shield" by shifting the target of a lawsuit from an individual person to the United States government itself.

The 24-page filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit signals Trump's intention to ask the Supreme Court to review where Trump is immune for this May 2023 judgment delivered as Trump was weighing another presidential primary run before 2024 and facing myriad legal cases under then-President Joe Biden.

SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW TRUMP PETITION ON E JEAN CARROLL JUDGMENT

President Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll standing together

President Donald Trump is making the case he is immune or not liable for E. Jean Carroll's $83.3 million defamation case brought in November 2019 and the judgment brought down in May 2023. (Getty Images)

Trump’s lawyers argue there is a "reasonable probability" the Supreme Court will take the case and a "fair prospect" the justices will reverse the lower court. They point to a dissent from the denial of rehearing en banc in which three Second Circuit judges identified what Trump’s team describes as legal errors involving presidential immunity and the Westfall Act.

"Absent a stay, President Trump will suffer ongoing irreparable harm due to violation of his right to immunity from this defamation suit for his official statements as President of the United States of America," Smith argued, adding Trump may face proceedings to execute on the $83.3 million judgment before the Supreme Court has reviewed the case.

"President Trump respectfully asks the Court to stay the mandate until the Supreme Court’s final disposition of the petition for a writ of certiorari," the filing stated.

APPEALS COURT DEALS TRUMP BLOW IN CHALLENGE TO E JEAN CARROLL VERDICT

"There is a 'fair prospect' that the SupremeCourt will reverse the Panel’s erroneous decisions that Presidential immunity and the Westfall Act were both waived," Trump's lawyers continued. "Issuing the mandate and permitting lower court proceedings to move forward during Supreme Court review of these significant questions would 'eviscerate the immunity [the Supreme Court has] recognized,' as well as create a likely inability to recover funds if the Supreme Court reverses, as it should."

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The motion was filed Tuesday by Smith of the James Otis Law Group.

Smith was nominated by Trump to be a United States Circuit Judge for the Eighth Circuit in early March, and the Senate Judiciary Committee held hearings on his nomination April 15.

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

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