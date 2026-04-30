Federal appeals court refuses to rehear Trump appeal of $83M E Jean Carroll defamation judgment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal appeals court declined to take up President Donald Trump's request to rehear his appeal of the $83 million judgment in the defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll on Wednesday.

Trump had sought a hearing by the full 12-judge Second Circuit Court of Appeals, but a majority of the judges denied Trump's motion. The development now allows Trump to appeal the case directly to the Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Trump argue he has presidential immunity from Carroll's accusations.

Trump's quest for appeals began after a federal jury found that Trump defamed Carroll when he called her a liar for accusing him of sexually abusing her in the 1990s.

TRUMP SHIFTS BATTLEGROUND IN FIGHT AGAINST 'BRAZEN ELECTION INTERFERENCE' BY IOWA POLLSTER

If Trump appeals the $83 million case, it would be the second of his contests with E. Jean Carroll to appear before the justices. He also appealed a separate $5 million ruling against him to the court in November 2025.

Carroll, a journalist and advice columnist, sued Trump twice after she released a book in 2019 in which she claimed that he raped her in 1996 in the dressing room of New York City's Bergdorf Goodman department store across the street from Trump Tower. Trump has repeatedly denied Carroll's claims and said the case was "a complete con job." He also said that Carroll was "not my type."

"I don't know this woman, have no idea who she is, other than it seems she got a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking my hand on a reception line at a celebrity charity event," Trump wrote on Truth Social in October 2022.

BBC SAYS IT WILL FIGHT TRUMP’S $10 BILLION LAWSUIT OVER EDITED JAN 6 COMMENTS

Trump's repeated criticisms of Carroll and denial of her claims led to the journalist's defamation allegations.

In May 2023, a jury found Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Carroll was awarded a total of $5 million in damages.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Supreme Court is currently weighing whether to take up that case.

Fox News' Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.