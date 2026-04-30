Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Federal appeals court refuses to rehear Trump appeal of $83M E Jean Carroll defamation judgment

The 2nd Circuit's decision means this would be the second Carroll case to potentially reach the Supreme Court

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Trump 'prepared' to nominate new Supreme Court justices Video

Trump 'prepared' to nominate new Supreme Court justices

President Donald Trump spoke with Maria Bartriomo on the potential of naming new Supreme Court justices if Samuel Alito or Clarence Thomas retire.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal appeals court declined to take up President Donald Trump's request to rehear his appeal of the $83 million judgment in the defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll on Wednesday.

Trump had sought a hearing by the full 12-judge Second Circuit Court of Appeals, but a majority of the judges denied Trump's motion. The development now allows Trump to appeal the case directly to the Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Trump argue he has presidential immunity from Carroll's accusations.

Trump's quest for appeals began after a federal jury found that Trump defamed Carroll when he called her a liar for accusing him of sexually abusing her in the 1990s.

TRUMP SHIFTS BATTLEGROUND IN FIGHT AGAINST 'BRAZEN ELECTION INTERFERENCE' BY IOWA POLLSTER

Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll shown in a split image

The Supreme Court is set to review President Donald Trump's petition for them to consider weighing in on the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Alex Kent/Getty Images)

If Trump appeals the $83 million case, it would be the second of his contests with E. Jean Carroll to appear before the justices. He also appealed a separate $5 million ruling against him to the court in November 2025.

Carroll, a journalist and advice columnist, sued Trump twice after she released a book in 2019 in which she claimed that he raped her in 1996 in the dressing room of New York City's Bergdorf Goodman department store across the street from Trump Tower. Trump has repeatedly denied Carroll's claims and said the case was "a complete con job." He also said that Carroll was "not my type."

people stand in front of the Supreme Court

Trump may appeal a second E. Jean Carroll case to the Supreme Court. ((Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images))

"I don't know this woman, have no idea who she is, other than it seems she got a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking my hand on a reception line at a celebrity charity event," Trump wrote on Truth Social in October 2022.

BBC SAYS IT WILL FIGHT TRUMP’S $10 BILLION LAWSUIT OVER EDITED JAN 6 COMMENTS

Trump's repeated criticisms of Carroll and denial of her claims led to the journalist's defamation allegations.

President Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office

Trump has lost multiple court cases against Carroll in recent years. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

In May 2023, a jury found Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Carroll was awarded a total of $5 million in damages.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Supreme Court is currently weighing whether to take up that case.

Fox News' Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue