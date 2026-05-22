Warren torched over ‘my kind of man’ praise for Platner after death-wish post for wounded veteran resurfaces

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Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s vocal support for her controversial New England neighbor Graham Platner’s Democratic Senate campaign is raising eyebrows in light of his Nazi-linked tattoo and a slew of resurfaced remarks, including an admission of getting aroused by smelling biocide in Port-a-Johns.

Most recently, Platner was lambasted for appearing to wish the Taliban had killed former Pennsylvania GOP lieutenant governor candidate Teddy Daniels after video of him under siege in Afghanistan surfaced:

"Dumb mother---er didn’t deserve to live," Platner said in a resurfaced social media post about the Purple Heart recipient. "Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part…"

On his podcast, Washington-area radio host Larry O’Connor presented a mashup of Warren shouting, "my kind of man," with narration of Platner’s uncovered foibles.

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"Hey Elizabeth Warren, Graham Platner says that whenever he goes into a Port-a-John, he smells the blue water in there and he has to pleasure himself — how do you respond?"

"That’s my kind of man!" a clip of Warren intercedes.

"Hey Elizabeth Warren, Graham Platner just said that [‘American Sniper’] Chris Kyle … is actually a psychopathic murderer…"

"That’s my kind of man," the clip replayed.

"Yeah I could do this all day," O’Connor quipped. "And I have no doubt that is in fact her kind of man."

When confronted by Fox News Digital in Washington on Wednesday, Warren smiled at the camera, said nothing, and continued walking into an office building.

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Conservative commentator "Western Lensman" flagged a 33-page letter Warren had sent to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth when he was under nomination consideration in 2025.

Warren questioned Hegseth about a tattoo with a Christian phrase tied to the Crusades — "Deus Vult" or "God Wills It" — and expressed concern about Hegseth reportedly being removed from former President Joe Biden’s inauguration because "fellow servicemembers feel concerned enough about to report as a potential insider threat."

Lensman contrasted that objection to Hegseth’s Christian tattoo with her silence on Platner’s own chest tattoo considered German Nazi imagery.

"It just tells you all the [the left’s complaints about right-wing] White supremacy blah-blah is all performative nonsense," he said.

Bernadette Breslin, a former top aide to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., offered a side-by-side of Warren crowing about Platner just weeks ago before appearing tight-lipped to Fox News Digital.

"Look how quickly she changed her tune once his baggage started becoming a political liability," Breslin said on X.

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The Republican Party’s rapid-response account RNC Research latched onto Warren’s glowing words for Platner and is now using them for second-degree criticism.

When Iowa State Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Iowa City, invoked Warren at an event and said he is "very honored to have her endorsement" in his US Senate bid to fill retiring Sen. Joni Ernst’s, R-Iowa, seat, the RNC posted context about Warren also endorsing the controversial Platner.

"Warren has also endorsed candidates like Graham Platner — who got a Nazi tattoo, praised Hamas' tactics, and said women should ‘act like an adult’ to avoid rape," they said.

Meanwhile, Daniels – who also ran for sheriff of Dare County, North Carolina last year – told Fox News’ "The Bottom Line" that Platner’s comments are run-of-the-mill for what he’s dealt with and that he largely dismissed them.

"I don’t get offended. I’ve been attacked by the left for years," Daniels said.

"This coming from a man whose party has no idea what a woman is, but yet he was online and saw a video of a man and had an emotional meltdown like a 13-year-old girl who just got dumped by her boyfriend – that’s not the type of leadership we need in our government," he added.

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Platner has attributed his online behavior to PTSD from Middle East military service and personal depression, saying in a statement that "I’m sorry for this. Just know that it’s not reflective at all of who I am."

"I don’t want you to judge me on the dumbest thing I ever wrote on the internet. I would prefer if people could judge me on the person I am today," the oyster farmer added.

Other Democrats besides Warren have also become tight-lipped on Platner this week, as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York claimed he had not seen the Reddit posts when confronted by a Fox News Digital reporter outside the same Washington, D.C., office building Wednesday that Warren had entered shortly beforehand.

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Platner’s sudden spike in controversy now endangers Democrats’ most-coveted Senate seat this cycle, as GOP Sen. Susan Collins seeks to continue her uniquely independent tenure as the last sitting federal Republican in office in all of New England.

Fox News Digital reached out to Warren for comment.