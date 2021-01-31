Trump, Republicans raised $207M amid push to contest election

In the weeks following Election Day, President Trump and Republican committees and candidates raised at least $207 million, according to a recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing, as Trump and Republican lawmakers contested election results.

From Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, 2020, WinRed, a fundraising platform endorsed by the Republican National Committee (RNC), raised more than $207 million, according to an FEC filing made public Friday.

WinRed is a platform where Republican candidates can raise money – not just Trump himself. It's used by national, state and local candidates and was launched to compete with the Democratic Party's grassroots fundraising efforts through their platform ActBlue.

TRUMP TO LAUNCH PAC TO RETAIN INFLUENCE AFTER DEPARTING WHITE HOUSE

The FEC filing by WinRed preceeded additional disclosures expected Sunday by Trump-RNC joint committees, as well as Save America, a political action committee (PAC) started by Trump in November days after the presidential election on Nov. 3.

Most major news outlets called the race for Joe Biden on Nov. 7, as the Trump campaign continued legal fights to contest the results in several states that would ultimately be rejected by the Supreme Court.

In the weeks following Election Day, Trump raised $2 million per day on average until Dec. 14, according to the New York Times. That was the day the Electoral College met to formally cast their votes. Fundraising then dwindled until a spike at the end-of-the-year deadline.

FLORIDA REPUBLICANS WELCOME TRUMP'S POLITICAL ACTIVITY IN THE AREA: 'HE IS OUR HOMETOWN PRESIDENT'

Trump himself halted fundraising efforts on Jan. 6 – the day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's Electoral College victory. That day he stopped sending fundraising pitches to his supporters, while the RNC put fundraising on pause for about a week.

Still, Save America left Trump with tens of millions of dollars at the time Biden was inaugurated. Trump, who relocated to his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla., is free to use those funds for his post-presidential political operation, including travel and staffing, the Times reported.

He will likely face mounting legal expenses as the Senate impeachment trial is set to begin next week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear if the RNC will help cover the costs of Trump's second impeachment, though the RNC did help Trump with the first, as he was the sitting president and party leader at the time. That included a $196,000 payment to one of Trump's defense attorneys, Alan Dershowitz.

The RNC did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment Sunday.