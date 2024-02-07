Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump recommends North Carolina GOP Chair Whatley to replace McDaniel at RNC: Source

A change in leadership at the RNC is expected after the GOP South Carolina primary on Feb 24

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman , Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
RNC considers declaring Trump the presumptive 2024 nominee Video

RNC considers declaring Trump the presumptive 2024 nominee

 'The Story' panelists David Asman and Robert Wolf react to the bombshell proposed draft resolution the RNC is considering.

Former President Trump has recommended North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley to replace RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel after the South Carolina Primary, Fox News Digital has learned.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that there will be "a change" in leadership at the Republican National Committee after the Feb. 24 South Carolina Primary.

The source told Fox News Digital that Trump is pushing for Whatley to replace McDaniel — specifically because he was "so powerful on election fraud" in 2020.

RNC CHAIR RONNA MCDANIEL TO STEP DOWN AFTER SOUTH CAROLINA PRIMARIES: REPORT

Whatley has served as the North Carolina GOP chair since 2019. Whatley also serves as the general counsel for the Republican National Committee. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence, center, joins with North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, left, and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd for a conversation at the state GOP headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)

Trump won North Carolina in 2020. The source said that Whatley "kept the fraud down" in the state, "despite having a strong Democrat governor." 

The source stressed that Trump is focused on ensuring the votes in the 2024 general election are "safe."

"Trump goes around saying ‘we don’t need the votes, we have plenty, what we need is protected ballots during the election, period,’" the source explained, stressing the importance of "protecting the ballot" in the 2024 general election.

Prior to his work with the Republican Party, Whatley served as a federal law clerk, a senior official in the President George W. Bush administration and as the chief of staff for former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, R-N.C. Whatley also served as a senior advisor to the Bush-Cheney campaign, Florida Recount and Transition Teams, as well as the Trump-Pence campaign and transition teams. 

McDaniel RNC

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on April 20, 2023 in Simi Valley, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

TRUMP MEETS WITH RONNA MCDANIEL – THEN CALLS FOR CHANGES AT REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE

Earlier this week, Trump met with McDaniel at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. After the meeting, Trump posted on his Truth Social that McDaniel was a "friend" but that he would be urging changes at the RNC after the South Carolina GOP presidential primary. 

"Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth," the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner posted on Truth Social.  

Former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire

Republican presidential candidate, former President Trump points to supporters at the conclusion of a campaign rally at the Atkinson Country Club on Jan. 16, 2024 in Atkinson, New Hampshire. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

In an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo, Trump said of McDaniel, "I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me."

The former president pointed to McDaniel's previous tenure as chair of the Michigan GOP.

"I think she did OK, initially, in the RNC. I would say right now, there’ll probably be some changes made," he added.

When she won re-election last year, McDaniel said in an interview with Fox News that it would be her last two-year term steering the national party committee.

If McDaniel does resign, her replacement would need approval from the 168 RNC committee members.

"If Trump continues to win primaries, most of the 168 will follow his lead whether he picks Whatley or someone else," an RNC committee member who asked to remain anonymous told Fox News Digital. "Maybe he'll face heavy opposition from outside the committee, but not from within it."

Two sources, though, told Fox News Digital that no decisions will formally be made at the RNC until after the Feb. 24 South Carolina primary. But those sources said McDaniel is also focused on ensuring the upcoming merger between the RNC and the campaign operation of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee goes smoothly.

Trump could be named the presumptive Republican nominee by the end of the month.  

