RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to step down after South Carolina primaries: report

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel plans to step down after the South Carolina primary this month and has given notice to former President Trump, according to reports.

The New York Times reported that people familiar with the plans say Trump will likely move Michael Whatley, the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, into McDaniel’s position.

TRUMP MEETS WITH RONNA MCDANIEL – THEN CALLS FOR CHANGES AT REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE

"Nothing has changed," Republican National Convention spokesperson Keith Schipper told Fox News Digital. "This will be decided after South Carolina."

The former president met with McDaniel at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday.

Trump wrote in his Truth Social platform following the meeting that McDaniel was a "friend" but that he would be urging changes at the RNC after the Feb. 24 South Carolina GOP presidential primary, which is the next major contest in the Republican 2024 nominating calendar.

"Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth," the former president wrote.

Paul Steinhauser of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.