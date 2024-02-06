Expand / Collapse search
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to step down after South Carolina primaries: report

McDaniel is longest-serving Republican National Committee chair in modern history

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
RNC chair explains benefits of having presidential nominee sooner rather than later Video

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tells Fox News Digital she looks forward to the end of the GOP nomination race in order to focus on beating President Biden.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel plans to step down after the South Carolina primary this month and has given notice to former President Trump, according to reports.

The New York Times reported that people familiar with the plans say Trump will likely move Michael Whatley, the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, into McDaniel’s position.

TRUMP MEETS WITH RONNA MCDANIEL – THEN CALLS FOR CHANGES AT REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE

The RNCs January fundraising was its best monthly haul so far in the 2024 cycle

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is interviewed by Fox News Digital at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester on Jan. 22, 2024. (Fox News/Paul Steinhauser)

"Nothing has changed," Republican National Convention spokesperson Keith Schipper told Fox News Digital. "This will be decided after South Carolina."

The former president met with McDaniel at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday.

Trump wrote in his Truth Social platform following the meeting that McDaniel was a "friend" but that he would be urging changes at the RNC after the Feb. 24 South Carolina GOP presidential primary, which is the next major contest in the Republican 2024 nominating calendar.

"Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth," the former president wrote.

Paul Steinhauser of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

