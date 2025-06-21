Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Iran

Trump declares 'very successful attack' on Iran's nuclear program as US forces strike 3 key sites

President announces full payload of bombs dropped as US military demonstrates capabilities no other nation possesses

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
BREAKING: US launches attack against Iranian nuclear sites Video

BREAKING: US launches attack against Iranian nuclear sites

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier reports on the announcement from the Trump administration.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Saturday that U.S. forces have successfully launched attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and [Isfahan]," Trump wrote in the post. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space."

The president said a "full payload of BOMBS" was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. 

He later reposted a screenshot of Open Source Intel announcing, "Fordow is gone."

Fordow Nuclear plant

FORDO, IRAN -- JUNE 14, 2025: 05  Maxar satellite imagery overview of the Fordo enrichment facility located approximately 60 miles southwest of Tehran. No visible damage is observed. Please use: Satellite image (c) 2025 Maxar Technologies. (Satellite image (c) 2025 Maxar Technologies via Getty)

Fordow, Iran’s main underground enrichment site, was difficult for the Israeli Army to destroy due to its location, leading to requests for U.S. to use its B-2 stealth bombers and 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

All planes are safely on their way home, according to Trump. 

It is unclear which planes were used in the attacks.

"Congratulations to our great American Warriors," he wrote. "There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

More from Politics