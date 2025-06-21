Trump declares 'very successful attack' on Iran's nuclear program as US forces strike 3 key sites

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Saturday that U.S. forces have successfully launched attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and [Isfahan]," Trump wrote in the post. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space."

The president said a "full payload of BOMBS" was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.

He later reposted a screenshot of Open Source Intel announcing, "Fordow is gone."

Fordow, Iran’s main underground enrichment site, was difficult for the Israeli Army to destroy due to its location, leading to requests for U.S. to use its B-2 stealth bombers and 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

All planes are safely on their way home, according to Trump.

It is unclear which planes were used in the attacks.

"Congratulations to our great American Warriors," he wrote. "There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.