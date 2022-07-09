Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Former President Trump holds Alaska rally with Sarah Palin, Kelly Tshibaka

Trump is campaigning against Alaska's incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to remove Trump from office in his impeachment trial

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Former President Trump holds a Save America Rally in Anchorage, Alaska

Former President Trump holds a Save America Rally in Anchorage, Alaska

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally in Alaska on Saturday night as he campaigns for several candidates he has endorsed in the state, including former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

The "Save America" rally is being held in Anchorage at the Alaska Airlines Center where Trump will be joined by Palin, who is running for the state's only U.S. House seat, as well as Republican Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka who is running against incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Speakers began taking the stage at 5 p.m. ET and the former president is expected to speak at 8 p.m.

Tshibaka, in a statement, said: "It will be a great honor to welcome President Trump to Alaska for what will be the greatest attended political event in our state’s history."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claps as the crowd cheers him on during a rally in Washington Township, Michigan, U.S. April 2, 2022.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claps as the crowd cheers him on during a rally in Washington Township, Michigan, U.S. April 2, 2022. (Reuters/Emily Elconin)

Trump vowed last year to campaign against Murkowski after she joined six other Republican senators in a vote to convict him after he was impeached over the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

Palin, an early Trump supporter, said she was honored to get Trump’s endorsement "early on in this race, and I’m excited to welcome him to the great state of Alaska."

Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates

Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

Trump will also be campaigning for Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy who he promised to support last year as long as Dunleavy didn't endorse Murkowski.

"In other words, if Mike endorses her, which is his prerogative, my endorsement of him is null and void, and of no further force or effect!" Trump said in a statement.

Former Alaska commissioner of administration is supported by former President Donald Trump as she primary challenges GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in the 2022 midterm elections.

Former Alaska commissioner of administration is supported by former President Donald Trump as she primary challenges GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in the 2022 midterm elections. (Tshibaka Senate campaign)

Associated Press contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

