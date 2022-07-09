Former President Trump holds Alaska rally with Sarah Palin, Kelly Tshibaka

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally in Alaska on Saturday night as he campaigns for several candidates he has endorsed in the state, including former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

The "Save America" rally is being held in Anchorage at the Alaska Airlines Center where Trump will be joined by Palin, who is running for the state's only U.S. House seat, as well as Republican Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka who is running against incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Speakers began taking the stage at 5 p.m. ET and the former president is expected to speak at 8 p.m.

Tshibaka, in a statement, said: "It will be a great honor to welcome President Trump to Alaska for what will be the greatest attended political event in our state’s history."

Trump vowed last year to campaign against Murkowski after she joined six other Republican senators in a vote to convict him after he was impeached over the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

Palin, an early Trump supporter, said she was honored to get Trump’s endorsement "early on in this race, and I’m excited to welcome him to the great state of Alaska."

Trump will also be campaigning for Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy who he promised to support last year as long as Dunleavy didn't endorse Murkowski.

"In other words, if Mike endorses her, which is his prerogative, my endorsement of him is null and void, and of no further force or effect!" Trump said in a statement.

