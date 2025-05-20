Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump, Putin discussed possible prisoner swap involving 9 Americans: report

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for 2 hours on Monday

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
President Trump answers reporter's question on whether he thinks Putin wants peace Video

President Trump answers reporter's question on whether he thinks Putin wants peace

President Donald Trump responds to reporters’ questions about his two hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a possible prisoner swap involving nine Americans during their phone call this week, The Associated Press reported.

Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov, who previously served as Russian ambassador to the U.S., made the announcement after Trump and Putin spoke for two hours Monday. 

Putin and Trump talked about a Russia-U.S. prisoner exchange, which Ushakov said was "in the works" and envisioned Moscow and Washington releasing nine people each. He did not offer any other details.

The State Department did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

TRUMP SAYS RUSSIA, UKRAINE TO START CEASEFIRE NEGOTIATIONS AFTER PUTIN CALL

Trump/Putin split

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

The development comes following the release of Russian American Ksenia Karelina, who was freed from Russia in April after being detained for more than a year.

TRUMP MEETS WITH FREED RUSSIAN AMERICAN WHO WAS DETAINED ABROAD FOR OVER A YEAR

Trump and ballet dancer

President Donald Trump and freed U.S.-Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina. (Getty Images)

Both Trump and Putin described the call on Monday in a positive light, with the Kremlin chief saying it was "frank" and "useful," but it is not immediately clear what results were achieved.  

Trump took to social media to praise the call as having gone "very well" and said, "Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War." 

President Trump welcomes Ksenia Karelina, the American ballerina freed from a Russian prison, to the White House Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Putin, in a statement after the call, also noted that "a ceasefire with Ukraine is possible" but noted that "Russia and Ukraine must find compromises that suit both sides." 

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Pritchett, Caitlin McFall and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics