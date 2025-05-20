Trump, Putin discussed possible prisoner swap involving 9 Americans: report

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a possible prisoner swap involving nine Americans during their phone call this week, The Associated Press reported.

Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov, who previously served as Russian ambassador to the U.S., made the announcement after Trump and Putin spoke for two hours Monday.

Putin and Trump talked about a Russia-U.S. prisoner exchange, which Ushakov said was "in the works" and envisioned Moscow and Washington releasing nine people each. He did not offer any other details.

The State Department did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The development comes following the release of Russian American Ksenia Karelina, who was freed from Russia in April after being detained for more than a year.

Both Trump and Putin described the call on Monday in a positive light, with the Kremlin chief saying it was "frank" and "useful," but it is not immediately clear what results were achieved.

Trump took to social media to praise the call as having gone "very well" and said, "Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War."

Putin, in a statement after the call, also noted that "a ceasefire with Ukraine is possible" but noted that "Russia and Ukraine must find compromises that suit both sides."

