Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump says Russia, Ukraine to start ceasefire negotiations after Putin call

Trump, Putin call ends after 2 hours with no clear progress on Russia–Ukraine peace talks

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
close
Jack Keane issues warning on Russia-Ukraine war: Putin 'doesn't care' about the carnage Video

Jack Keane issues warning on Russia-Ukraine war: Putin 'doesn't care' about the carnage

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) joins 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in on the continued conflict between Russia and Ukraine ahead of President Donald Trump's planned calls with Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a 2-hour call on Monday in what the U.S. said was a push to get Russia to end its deadly war in Ukraine. 

Both Trump and Putin described the call as "frank" and "useful," but it is not immediately clear what results were achieved. 

Trump took to social media to praise the call as having gone "very well" and said, "Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War."

RUSSIA BOMBARDS UKRAINE WITH DRONES HOURS AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES TALKS WITH PUTIN

Trump and Putin handshake

FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

"The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of," he added. 

Putin, in a statement after the call, also noted that "a ceasefire with Ukraine is possible" but noted "Russia and Ukraine must find compromises that suit both sides."

Any concrete details on the nature of these compromises remain unclear, despite negotiation attempts in Turkey on Friday.

Ceasefire talks fell through last week after a Ukrainian delegation said it was presented with demands from the Russian delegation that were "unacceptable," including reported calls for the complete removal of Ukrainian troops from four Ukrainian regions that Russian illegally annexed in 2022, including Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

The Russia delegation also allegedly demanded that the international community not only recognize the regions as now Russian, but cease all aid to Ukraine, including plans to supply peace-keeping troops once the fighting concludes.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.