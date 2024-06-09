Trump pledges to eliminate taxes on tips for service workers during Las Vegas rally

Former President Donald Trump's "hot streak" continued in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the former president made a "big promise" during his rally Sunday. Just miles from the Las Vegas Strip, Trump pledged to eliminate taxes on tips for service workers if elected in November.

"This is the first time I've said this and for those hotel workers and people that get tips, you're going to be very happy, because when I get to office we are going to not charge taxes on tips, people making tips... It's been a point of contention for years and years and years, and you do a great job of service, you take care of people, and I think it's going to be something that really is deserved," Trump said.

The Culinary Union, which represents 60,000 hospitality workers, issued a statement in response, reading: "Relief is definitely needed for tip earners, but Nevada workers are smart enough to know difference between real solutions and wild campaign promises from a convicted felon."

The former president also highlighted the importance of Nevada in the upcoming election, stating, "If we win Nevada, we will win the whole thing."

Fox News contributor Johnny "Joey" Jones and FOX Business host Cheryl Casone discussed if Trump's promise could resonate beyond union members. Casone pointed to the financial struggles many Nevadans face.

"If you look at the other pieces of the poll that we did here, you know, as far as them feeling bad about their finances, four times as many in the state of Nevada say they are falling behind financially. That's 49% falling behind financially, 13% say that they are getting ahead," she said.

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt highlighted Trump's unpredictability and appeal in the announcement.

He said, "This is a good reminder of how completely unpredictable Trump is and how entertaining he is on the stump. You know that his decision to announce the thing about tips was not something that was focus grouped. That was not something that was part of a ten-point plan that his economic team came up with. He realized the value of it, and he jumped on it. I think the fact that, the service unions had to, had to put out a statement so quickly is evidence of how effective that plank could be."

Trump's pledge comes after a successful fundraising swing through California, where his campaign reportedly hauled in "$33.5 million in private fundraisers."