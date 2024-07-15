Trump pick JD Vance celebrated by GOP: 'Opponent of endless wars'

Republicans quickly shared congratulations and approval of former President Trump's selection of Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, as his vice presidential nominee ahead of the November election.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., applauded the decision, saying in a statement that Vance "possesses a profound understanding of the anxieties of working families and has both the lived experience and the policy expertise to help President Trump deliver a government worthy of the people it is supposed to serve."

Bernie Moreno, who is running for Senate in Ohio with Vance's backing, rejoiced over the announcement, claiming, "President Trump made a brilliant selection in Senator JD Vance."

Trump revealed his choice of Vance as his running mate in a post on Truth Social during the kickoff of the Republican National Convention on Monday.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., responded on X with a post on his campaign account that read, "Senator JD Vance is a fierce advocate for the president’s policies and is the obvious pick for President Trump. He’ll make a strong case on the campaign trail on why we need to turn the page on the disastrous policies of the Biden administration."

"A son of Middletown, Ohio, J.D. can relate to the many Americans who are struggling right now to make ends meet in this era of crushing inflation, and a housing market that is unaffordable and shutting many out of a chance at achieving the American dream," said Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, in a statement congratulating the senator.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., expressed his delight with the pick, writing on X, "It’s great to have an opponent of endless wars and more aid to Ukraine on the ticket."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who was also said to be in consideration as a possible running mate, wrote on X, "J.D. Vance is a friend and a conservative champion who fights for American workers. He’ll make an outstanding vice president."

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., was considered one of the top three front-runners for Trump's running mate, along with Vance and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. Fox News confirmed prior to Trump's announcement that both Burgum and Rubio had received calls informing them that they weren't chosen.

After Vance's selection was revealed, Burgum wrote on X congratulating him: "Today [Trump] selected @JdVance1 as his running mate, whose small town roots and service to country make him a powerful voice for the America First Agenda. I look forward to campaigning for the Trump-Vance ticket to Make America Great Again!" he said.

"Congratulations to @JDVance1 on your nomination to be the next Vice President of the United States! His passion for America's prosperity, service as a U.S. Marine, and commitment to our commonsense conservative values are what we need for a stronger America," Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., posted on X. Youngkin was also understood as a possible pick, but as more of a long shot.

Another close Trump ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., remarked that Vance is "bright" and "articulate," adding that he "understands the struggles of working Americans, as he has walked in their shoes and has become one of their best champions."

Trump's selection of Vance as his running-mate comes as he continues to woo working-class voters, particularly in the rust belt. Notably, Vance has been a strong advocate for workers throughout his time in the Senate. Blue collar voters will be pivotal in the November election, particularly as several Midwest swing states are expected to decide the winner.

