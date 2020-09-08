Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump, Pentagon set to announce plan to withdraw more US troops from Iraq

A coordinated announcement is expected sometime Wednesday

Jennifer Griffin
By Jennifer Griffin, Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Trump and the Pentagon plan to announce a reduction of U.S. troops level from 5,200 to about 3,500, a senior defense official told Fox News.

The coordinated announcement is expected sometime Wednesday and the Iraqis are aware of the decision and are on board, according to the official.

Trump to award Medal of Honor on 9/11 to soldier who rescued 75 hostages

A senior administration official discussed the draw-down with reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday night, on condition of anonymity.

ISIS launched more than 100 attacks in Iraq in August, a sharp uptick from previous month

The top U.S. general for the Middle East said in July that he believed the U.S. will keep a smaller but enduring presence in Iraq.

Senator Rand Paul slams Biden over IraqVideo

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said he believes the Iraqis welcome the U.S. and coalition troops, especially in the ongoing fight to keep IS fighters from taking hold of the country again.

Trump told reporters two weeks ago that “we look forward to the day when we don’t have to be there.” The comments came during an Oval Office meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. The move appears to be an attempt by Trump to make good on his promise to end U.S. participation in “endless wars.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Military officials have already announced that they plan to reduce troops in Afghanistan down to between 4 to 5,000 from current levels. That announcement will follow from the president in coming days. There will be no immediate change to the approximately 600 U.S. troops currently in Syria, a senior U.S. official told Fox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Jennifer Griffin currently serves as a national security correspondent for FOX News Channel . She joined FNC in October 1999 as a Jerusalem-based correspondent. You can follow her on Twitter at @JenGriffinFNC.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election