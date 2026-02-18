Trump orders complete withdrawal of all troops from Syria within two months: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. is preparing to withdraw all roughly 1,000 troops from Syria, ending a decade-long military mission as President Donald Trump reshapes America’s posture in the Middle East, according to a report.

Three American officials familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that U.S. forces are expected to depart the country within the next two months, completing a full withdrawal after the military already vacated several key positions earlier this year.

The move would mark the end of a U.S. ground presence that began in 2014 under Operation Inherent Resolve, the coalition campaign aimed at dismantling ISIS.

American troops remained in Syria after the terrorist group’s territorial defeat in 2019 to support partner forces, prevent an ISIS resurgence and counter Iran-backed militias operating across the region.

U.S. forces previously withdrew from al-Tanf Garrison, a strategic outpost near the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq, as part of a broader posture adjustment announced earlier this year. At the time, U.S. Central Command said American forces would remain prepared to strike ISIS targets and safeguard long-term stability.

Officials told the Journal the broader withdrawal is not tied to the current buildup of U.S. naval and air assets in the Middle East amid tensions with Iran over its nuclear program. Tehran has threatened retaliation against American troops in the region if the U.S. launches airstrikes.

The Trump administration has determined a continued military footprint in Syria is no longer necessary following shifts in control on the ground, including the integration of Kurdish-led forces into the Syrian army after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, the officials told the Journal.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently met with Syria’s foreign minister to discuss counterterrorism coordination and maintaining a fragile cease-fire.

The change in posture comes just weeks after U.S. forces transferred 150 ISIS fighters from a detention facility in Hasakah, Syria, to a secure location in Iraq.

Officials indicated in late January that thousands more detainees could also be moved as part of the broader effort to maintain long-term security in the region.

Syria became the 90th member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, a U.S.-led alliance formed to coordinate international efforts against the extremist group, in November.

Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria, said Damascus – under interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa – is prepared to assume security responsibilities, including control of ISIS detention facilities and camps, following the 2024 ouster of al-Assad.

