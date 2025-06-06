Trump not interested in talking to Musk: 'Elon's totally lost it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump told Fox News on Friday that he isn't interested in talking to SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, adding that "Elon's totally lost it."

Trump also said to Fox News' Bret Baier that he isn't worried about Musk's suggestion to form a new political party, citing favorable polls and strong support from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

The comments come as Musk and Trump have been arguing over social media in recent days.

The feud escalated after Musk started "wearing thin" on Trump for about a month, Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reported Friday.

ELON MUSK MAY SPEAK TO TRUMP AIDES IN PUSH TO CALM FEUD

A senior White House official told Fox News that Trump does not expect to speak to Musk on Friday.

However, White House aides told Doocy that Trump administration staffers might try to talk to Musk.

Musk made allegations Thursday that Trump was in the Jeffrey Epstein file.

HOUSE BUDGET CHAIRMAN EXPLAINS WHY THERE'S NO ‘PORK’ IN TRUMP TAX BILL AFTER ELON MUSK ATTACKS

On Truth Social, Trump wrote Thursday that "Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"

The comments between Musk and Trump ramped up this week when Musk called the Trump-endorsed "big, beautiful bill" a "disgusting abomination."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago," Trump also wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. "This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that. I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Fox News' Patrick Ward, Lucas Tomlinson, Greg Wehner and Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.