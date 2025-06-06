Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump not interested in talking to Musk: 'Elon's totally lost it'

Trump also says he's not worried about Musk suggesting the formation of a new political party

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
Elon Musk wants to speak to Trump as he debates giving away Tesla Video

Elon Musk wants to speak to Trump as he debates giving away Tesla

The 'Outnumbered' panel discusses the latest developments on the feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

President Donald Trump told Fox News on Friday that he isn't interested in talking to SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, adding that "Elon's totally lost it."

Trump also said to Fox News' Bret Baier that he isn't worried about Musk's suggestion to form a new political party, citing favorable polls and strong support from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

The comments come as Musk and Trump have been arguing over social media in recent days. 

The feud escalated after Musk started "wearing thin" on Trump for about a month, Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reported Friday.

ELON MUSK MAY SPEAK TO TRUMP AIDES IN PUSH TO CALM FEUD

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump talk about DOGE's efforts to investigate wasteful U.S. government spending from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

A senior White House official told Fox News that Trump does not expect to speak to Musk on Friday. 

However, White House aides told Doocy that Trump administration staffers might try to talk to Musk.

Musk made allegations Thursday that Trump was in the Jeffrey Epstein file.

HOUSE BUDGET CHAIRMAN EXPLAINS WHY THERE'S NO ‘PORK’ IN TRUMP TAX BILL AFTER ELON MUSK ATTACKS

Elon Musk (R) attends cabinet meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House on April 10, 2025, in Washington, DC. Trump on Thursday warned of the "transition cost" from his tariff policies, as Wall Street stocks fell again over the worsening trade war with China. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk attends a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

On Truth Social, Trump wrote Thursday that "Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"

The comments between Musk and Trump ramped up this week when Musk called the Trump-endorsed "big, beautiful bill" a "disgusting abomination."

Elon Musk and Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket in Brownsville, Texas, on Nov. 19, 2024. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago," Trump also wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. "This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that. I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Fox News' Patrick Ward, Lucas Tomlinson, Greg Wehner and Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.