Politics

Trump nominee Tulsi Gabbard clears last hurdle, heads for final confirmation vote

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's choice as Director of National Intelligence, was voted out of committee last week

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard, cleared her last procedural hurdle on Monday evening, paving the way for a final confirmation vote later this week. 

At one time considered perhaps the most vulnerable of Trump's picks, the former Democratic congresswoman got past another key vote, defeating the legislative filibuster's threshold on nominations.

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington.  (AP)

The Monday vote's outcome was much more certain than that of her Senate Select Committee on Intelligence vote last week, which depended on a handful of senators who had potentially lingering concerns. 

Donald Trump, JD Vance, Kyrsten Sinema, Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Cotton

Tom Cotton carried out a calculated effort to get Tulsi Gabbard past the Intel committee. (Reuters/ Getty Images)

But Republicans signaled confidence in her confirmation in the full Senate, evidenced by their slating it while Vice President JD Vance is in Europe representing the U.S. at events and meetings, and is not around to break a tie in the upper chamber. Vance notably had to break a tie to confirm Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. 

The vote teed up a final confirmation vote on Wednesday, as Democrats are expected to use all 30 hours of post-cloture time to debate, rather than reaching a time agreement with Republicans to expedite it. 

JD Vance will attend an AI summit in Paris, France, a French official said anonymously.

Vice President JD Vance will attend an AI summit in Paris, a French official said. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Gabbard advanced out of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence last week, snagging the support of crucial GOP Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Todd Young, R-Ind.

In a final vote, Gabbard can only lose 3 Republican votes, assuming she does not get any Democratic support, as was the case in the committee vote. 

Tulsi Gabbard, Todd Young

Sen. Young came out in support of Gabbard hours before the committee vote. (Reuters)

Gabbard already has an advantage over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as Collins supports her. The senator was notably one of three votes against Hegseth. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

