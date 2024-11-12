Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump selects South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to run Department of Homeland Security

Kristi Noem is currently the governor of South Dakota

Andrea Margolis
Published
Kristi Noem to join Trump admin as DHS secretary: Report Video

Kristi Noem to join Trump admin as DHS secretary: Report

Fox News' Brooke Singman reports the latest on the president-elect's Cabinet picks.

President-elect Trump announced on Tuesday that he will appoint South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to serve as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

"Kristi has been very strong on Border Security," a statement released by the Trump transition team read. "She was the first Governor to send National Guard Soldiers to help Texas fight the Biden Border Crisis, and they were sent a total of eight times."

GOV. KRISTI NOEM REFLECTS ON TRUMP WIN, SAYS DEMOCRATS 'TRY TO PUT WOMEN IN A BOX'

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem greets attendees as she speaks on Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been picked by President-elect Trump to be DHS secretary.  (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

"She will work closely with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan to secure the Border, and will guarantee that our American Homeland is secure from our adversaries," the statement added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

