Trump selects South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to run Department of Homeland Security

President-elect Trump announced on Tuesday that he will appoint South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to serve as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

"Kristi has been very strong on Border Security," a statement released by the Trump transition team read. "She was the first Governor to send National Guard Soldiers to help Texas fight the Biden Border Crisis, and they were sent a total of eight times."

"She will work closely with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan to secure the Border, and will guarantee that our American Homeland is secure from our adversaries," the statement added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.