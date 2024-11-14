Expand / Collapse search
Trump nominates former Rep. Doug Collins for secretary of veterans affairs

Collins serves as the US Air Force Reserve Command chaplain and fought in the Iraq War

Greg Wehner
President-elect Trump announced on Thursday his intent to nominate former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., to serve as secretary of veterans affairs.

"Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need.

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., speaks at an event in 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Thank you, Doug, for your willingness to serve our country in this very important role," the president-elect added.

