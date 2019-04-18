President Trump's cooperation with Mueller probe was 'unprecedented': Ken Starr

Contrary to Democrat claims President Trump sought to obstruct the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, he actually cooperated to an unprecedented extent, according to former independent counsel Ken Starr.

Starr, who was the independent counsel who investigated the Whitewater and Monica Lewinsky scandals during the Clinton administration, made the comment on "America's Newsroom" Thursday:

"The president famously does not hold things back. He hated this whole thing, called it a witch hunt. But...actions speak louder than words.

"For the White House counsel to spend 30 hours answering questions of Bob Mueller and his staff is extraordinary, talk about unprecedented," Starr said. "That's an unprecedented level of cooperation with a special counsel investigation."

TRUMP BLASTS RUSSIA PROBE

Starr added: "Here is a key that no one should lose sight of -- Bill Clinton committed crimes. Richard Nixon committed crimes. Whatever this report shows, the bottom line is no crimes are being charged by those who are charged with making that decision -- that's the Justice Department."

Attorney General William Barr told reporters at a morning press conference that special counsel Robert Mueller’s report recounts 10 episodes involving President Trump that were investigated as potential acts of criminal obstruction of justice. Barr said Mueller did not reach a “prosecutorial judgment” and that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded the evidence was not sufficient to establish the president committed an offense.

Barr said Trump did not exert executive privilege over any information included in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. He said the White House counsel reviewed a redacted version of the report before Trump decided not to invoke executive privilege.

Barr has said redactions in the report's release are legally mandated.to protect four broad areas of concern: sensitive grand jury-related matters, classified information, ongoing investigations and the privacy or reputation of uncharged "peripheral" people.

On "America's Newsroom," Starr said: "We shouldn't forget this all began about collusion, and so I think this will be very helpful [in] reminding us that while the Russians attempted to reach out to Trump campaign folks, apparently those efforts were not accepted or [were] rebuffed. I think that will be a big plus sign for President Trump and the integrity of the campaign."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.