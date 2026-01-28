Expand / Collapse search
Gubernatorial

Trump makes endorsement in swing-state governor's race

President gives congressman his 'Complete and Total Endorsement' as Democrats and Republicans prepare for open race

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
President Donald Trump has made his endorsement for governor in a key swing-state race.

Trump backed U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, writing that the congressman has his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

"I endorsed Tom for Congress early and strong, and he won, BIG," the post read. "Likewise, he has always been at my side. A very successful Businessman, Family Farmer, and State Legislator, prior to becoming a distinguished United States Congressman, Tom is a Proven Leader who has dedicated his life to serving his Community."

Trump wrote that Tiffany will "fight to advance Common Sense Values," putting both Wisconsin and America first.

TRUMP-BACKED DONALDS VOWS TO MAINTAIN DESANTIS 'TRAJECTORY,' TAKE FLORIDA TO 'WHOLE NEW LEVEL'

Tom Tiffany speaking at a microphone

Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany, a candidate for governor, speaks at a news conference, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Madison, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

"As your next Governor, Tom will continue to work tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our Brave Military/Veterans, Advance Election Integrity, Advocate for the Working Men and Women of Wisconsin, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump’s post read.

"HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump added.

President Donald Trump pointing while on stage

President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the economy at a rally Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Clive, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Tiffany responded to the president’s support in a post on X.

"I’m honored to earn President Trump’s endorsement," Tiffany wrote. "Just one year into his second term, wages are rising, gas prices are down, our economy is growing, and our border is secure. It’s time to restore common-sense leadership to Madison."

HOUSE REPUBLICAN JUMPS INTO SWING STATE'S OPEN GOVERNOR'S RACE: ‘I KNOW HOW TO CLEAN UP THE BULL’

Tiffany began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives in May 2020 after winning a special election that month to fill the seat vacated in 2019 by Republican Sean Duffy, who is now serving as Trump’s transportation secretary.

Rep. Tom Tiffany

Rep. Tom Tiffany leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Trump won Wisconsin in 2024 and 2016 but lost it in 2020.

The governor's race will be an open contest since Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, announced earlier this year that he will not run for a third term.

Fox News Digital’s Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.

