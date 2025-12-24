Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump takes NORAD Santa calls with children, praises 'clean, beautiful coal' and 'high-IQ' person

Trump and first lady Melania Trump fielded Christmas Eve calls from kids at Mar-a-Lago

Louis Casiano
Trump speaks with kids for Christmas Eve: 'You must be a high-IQ person' Video

Trump speaks with kids for Christmas Eve: 'You must be a high-IQ person'

Trump takes phone calls with kids on Christmas Eve: 'You must be a high-IQ person.' (Credit: Rapid Response 47 via X)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump spoke with several children on Christmas Eve as Santa Claus made his rounds across the globe, praising "clean, beautiful coal" and referring to one child as a "high-IQ person."

The pair joined the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker hotline from Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where they fielded calls from kids about what they hoped St. Nick would bring them for Christmas. 

One child spoke to Trump about wanting a Kindle, the e-reader designed and marketed by Amazon. 

INSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS CARD TRADITION – FROM COOLIDGE TO TRUMP

President Donald Trump talked to several children on Christmas Eve

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls on Christmas Eve at the Mar-a-lago club in Palm Beach, Fla. (Reuters/Jessica Koscielniak  )

"That's pretty good. You must be a high-IQ person. We need more high-IQ people in the country," he replied. 

One 8-year-old North Carolina girl asked if Santa would be upset if she didn't leave him cookies. 

"I think he won't get mad, but I think he'll be very disappointed," said Trump. "Santa tends to be a little on the cherubic side."

Trump asked one child in Kansas for a Christmas wish.

"Um, not coal," the child replied.

MELANIA TRUMP GIVES UPLIFTING MESSAGE ABOUT SANTA TO YOUNG KIDS AT HOSPITAL

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand side-by-side in front of Christmas decor and two flags.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in their official Christmas portrait. (The White House)

"Not coal. No, you don’t want coal. You mean clean, beautiful coal. I had to do that, I’m sorry," Trump said. 

"No, coal is clean and beautiful. Please remember that at all costs," he added. "But you don’t want clean, beautiful coal, right? What would you like?"

Trump has frequently referred to coal as "clean" and "beautiful" in an effort to boost its use. 

During a call with a child in Oklahoma, he said he was fond of the state, which he won in the 2024 presidential election. 

"Santa loves you. Santa loves Oklahoma like I do. You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election. So, I love Oklahoma. Don’t ever leave Oklahoma, OK?" he said.

During the same call, Trump talked about tracking Santa.

White House Christmas tree

White House staff and volunteers decorate for Christmas Nov. 30, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

"We track Santa all over the world. ... We want to make sure that he's not infiltrated — that we're not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa," he said. "We found that Santa is Good!"

