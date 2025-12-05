Melania Trump gives uplifting message about Santa to young kids at hospital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump met with young kids at the Children’s National hospital on Friday, wishing them "a lot" of presents from Santa.

"I'm sure Santa will visit all of you this Christmas and bring you a lot of toys," the first lady told the nearly dozen patients between 4 and 11 years old gathered at the Washington, D.C. area hospital. "I wish you all a very merry Christmas and happy new year."

"I wish you a lot of strength and love," she added.

Trump also spoke with each child in attendance after reading the book "How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?" and visited other children in the hospital's hematology and oncology wings.

Before she left, an excited little girl with a red bow in her hair ran up to Trump to give her a hug before shyly speaking with her for a minute.

The first lady was also joined at the event by Santa and Mrs. Claus and the hospital room was festively bedecked with Christmas trees and presents.

The first lady brought her own gifts for the children, including Christmas ornaments that said "Be Best" on them, a reference to her public awareness campaign from her first term that focused on children’s well-being.

Santa also gifted Trump a coin that said "Believe" and "Merry Christmas."

Trump told the children that President Donald Trump "is sending love and best wishes as well."

"Visiting Children’s National during the Christmas season is a tradition I cherish, and I am grateful for the opportunity to return again this year," she said before she left.

She added, "Spending time with these brave children and their families is a reminder of the strength, hope, and love that define the holiday spirit. I want to thank the dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff at Children’s National for the exceptional care they provide during the holiday season and every day."

The tradition of first ladies visiting children in the hospital during the Christmas season started with former President Harry Truman's wife in the 1940s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.