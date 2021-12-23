Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of some records to Jan. 6 committee

Trump's attorneys call the congressional request 'untethered from any valid legislative purpose'

By Shannon Bream , Bill Mears | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The legal team for former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the release of certain records to the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 committee.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on Oct. 18, 2021 in New York City.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on Oct. 18, 2021 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images)

"The congressional request is untethered from any valid legislative purpose and exceeds the authority of Congress under the Constitution and the Presidential Records Act.," Trump's attorneys wrote in a petition.

Trump sued the Jan. 6 committee and the National Archives to stop the White House from allowing the release of documents related to the insurrection. 

A federal appeals court in the District of Columbia earlier this month denied Trump's request to block the records, citing a "unique legislative need." Last month, a federal judge also ruled against Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Shannon Bream currently serves as anchor of FOX News Channel's (FNC) FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream (weekdays 12-1AM/ET). She joined the network in 2007 as a Washington D.C- based correspondent covering the Supreme Court.  

More from Politics