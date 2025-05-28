Illegal immigrant arrested after allegedly threatening to assassinate Trump in handwritten letter

EXCLUSIVE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested an illegal immigrant Mexican national in Wisconsin last Thursday after he allegedly mailed a handwritten note to an ICE officer threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Ramon Morales-Reyes, 54, entered the U.S. illegally on a minimum of nine separate occasions between 1999 and 2005. His criminal record includes arrests for felony hit-and-run, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with a "domestic abuse modifier," according to the Department of Homeland Security. He said he would self-deport after he shot the president in the head.

An officer got the letter last week.

"We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans – We have done more for this country than you white people – you have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him," the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, read.

The letter’s authenticity was also confirmed by an additional ICE source to Fox News, reading:

"I will self deport myself back to Mexico but not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in is head – I will see him at one of his big ralleys [sic]." He reportedly appears to be referencing the .30-06 Springfield rifle.

"Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated.

"This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the president’s assassination. All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric. I will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the protection of President Trump," Noem added.

Morales-Reyes remains behind bars at Dodge County Jail in Juneau, Wisconsin. He will be deported, DHS said. The arrest comes as DHS has sought to crack down on threats made to ICE officers.

In April, the Department of Justice charged a Texas man with threatening to harm ICE agents. Similar threats made by a man in North Carolina last week also resulted in an arrest on federal charges.